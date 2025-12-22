New Korean All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant K Project & Sushi Opens In Downtown Centreville Winter 2025
Owner Grace Kim has created unique dishes that are full of flavor and memorable for every guest. Located in downtown Centreville, K Project & Sushi provides diners with a comprehensive Korean dining experience. The restaurant's all-you-can-eat concept allows guests to sample a wide variety of Korean dishes during their visit.
Situated in the heart of Centreville's downtown district, the restaurant offers convenient access for local residents and visitors, adding a new and exciting dining option to the city's restaurant scene.
Additional details about the restaurant's menu offerings and hours of operation can be found on the restaurant's website.
About K Project & Sushi
CONTACT:
K Project & Sushi
5815 Trinity Pkwy. Centreville, VA 20102
703-505-3335
Website:
Instagram: @kprojectsushiva
