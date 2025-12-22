Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Children's Book Celebrates Kindness: Meet Sienna Sweetie, The Little Longhaired Dachshund


2025-12-22 12:45:57
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Jennifer Lavallee announces the upcoming release of her debut children's book, Meet Sienna Sweetie: The Little Longhaired Dachshund, a heartwarming picture book that celebrates kindness, friendship, and the joy of spreading sweetness throughout the community.

Inspired by Lavallee's beloved dachshund Sienna, who was with her for 18 wonderful years, the story follows a charming pup with a wagging tail and a heart full of love as she brightens the magical town of Sunny Valley. Through simple yet meaningful acts - comforting a lonely boy, helping neighbors, and leading the town's Sunflower Festival parade - Sienna reminds readers that even the smallest friend can make the biggest impact.A heartwarming blend of fiction and real-life moments. While Sienna's adventures are brought to life through imagination and storytelling, many of the sweet, meaningful moments in the book are inspired by true events from her life. With enchanting illustrations and a timeless message, this debut picture book invites readers to“Be sweet like Sienna” and celebrate the everyday magic of being kind.

Meet Sienna Sweetie is ideal for:

. Children ages 3+
. Families looking for uplifting, meaningful stories
. Dog and dachshund lovers
. Classrooms, libraries, and gift-giving
. Everyone who believes that even the smallest act of kindness can brighten the world

Meet Sienna Sweetie: The Little Longhaired Dachshund is now available on Amazon. For review copies, press materials, interviews, or feature opportunities, Jennifer is available to assist.

Contact: Jennifer Lavallee
Email:... Instagram: @bellajenna

Visit on Amazon -

