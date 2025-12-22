Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Seeking Nominations For Affordable Housing Advisory Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or“the Bank”) announced it is seeking nominations to fill current and upcoming open positions on its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (AHAC). The AHAC is comprised of 12 housing and community development leaders from across the Bank's district of Indiana and Michigan who are tasked with providing guidance on affordable housing initiatives and housing needs throughout the district.

The AHAC meets quarterly with staff and representatives from FHLBank Indianapolis' Board of Directors to advise the Bank on low- and moderate-income housing programs and housing needs in Indiana and Michigan. The AHAC is responsible for providing guidance and recommendations to inform the Bank's annual Affordable Housing Program Implementation and Targeted Community Lending Plans, as well as scoring methodologies for certain district requirements for the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) general fund and eligibility criteria for targeted homeownership initiatives through AHP setasides.

Nominations may be submitted by member financial institutions, community organizations or other interested parties. Council members are appointed by the Bank's Board of Directors to serve three-year terms. Background checks will be performed on all individuals who accept a nomination to join the Affordable Housing Advisory Council.

The currently open Indiana-based position became vacant effective Dec. 1, 2025, when previous AHAC chair and member serving since 2022, George Guy, previously of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, accepted a position outside the Bank's district. As of Dec. 1, the Council is chaired by Jermaine Ruffin, VP of Neighborhoods at Invest Detroit. Luke Forrest, Director of Engagement at the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, serves as vice-chair.

In addition, four current AHAC members will reach the end of their term in 2026, leaving one open seat in Michigan and three open seats in Indiana. Nominations for the current Indiana-based position will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2026. Nominations for the forthcoming open positions will be accepted through July 31, 2026.

Nominations for qualified individuals may be submitted via the nomination form at .

For more information on how the FHLBank Indianapolis Affordable Housing Advisory Council supports housing and economic development, please see .

Media contact information:

For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications at FHLBank Indianapolis, at ....

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.

For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)