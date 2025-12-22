Mountain America Enhances Member Experience With New Rose Park Branch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New branch offers innovative features, more space, and deeper community engagement

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is strengthening its connection to the Rose Park community with the opening of a new branch designed to improve convenience, offer more services, and help members improve their financial well-being. The branch officially opened for business on December 20, 2025.

The new branch spans more than 7,000 square feet-making it one of the largest Mountain America has built in recent years. Its layout and amenities were thoughtfully crafted to elevate the in-branch experience while ensuring members have access to the guidance and resources they need. Inside, members are greeted by a custom mural celebrating iconic Rose Park landmarks such as the baseball fields, International Peace Garden, and the Ferris wheel from the Utah State Fair-an artistic reminder of the community the branch proudly serves.

“With this new Salt Lake: 700 North branch, we're not just expanding our footprint-we're expanding our relationship with the community,” said Nathan Anderson, EVP and chief operating officer of Mountain America Credit Union.“Every aspect of this branch was built to support our members with the tools, space, and personalized service that help them build strong financial futures.”

The branch was designed to accommodate growing demand, featuring seventeen private offices where members can meet with financial service representatives, LPL wealth advisors, mortgage officers, and business services partners.

“This branch is a reflection of our investment in the Rose Park community,” said Lisa Rich, branch manager.“From the number of offices available for member consultations to the educational workshops we plan to host, our goal is to make financial support more accessible than ever.”

The branch also includes an expanded drive-up area offering four lanes-including two ATM lanes-to reduce wait times and increase convenience. Solar panels built into the drive-up canopy contribute renewable energy back to the grid, helping offset utility costs and supporting Mountain America's sustainability efforts.

