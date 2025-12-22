Nationally Known Social Wellness Company, Bathhouse Prepares To Open A New Facility In Minneapolis' Trendy North Loop

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bathhouse, a New York-based social wellness club announced today plans to open a 45,000 square foot facility in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood in early 2027. The club will be located at 760 N. Third Street. Bathhouse is becoming a national brand by expanding its business in 2026 with new locations in Brooklyn, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Berkeley Heights, NJ and Fulton Market in Chicago's West Loop. Its first two locations are in Brooklyn and Manhattan respectively.

Working with Minnesota developer Swervo Development Corp, Bathhouse is eager to enter the market and provide a first-of-its-kind experience of wellness on a grand scale. With Bathhouse on its way, the way Minnesotans find relaxation and wellness is about to change for the better.

“We are so excited to become a part of the vibrant North Loop and to work with Swervo and their impressive history of building large-scale, high-profile projects that enhance the area,” said Bathhouse Co-Founder Travis Talmadge.“We aim to provide a second-to-none wellness experience at a price point that remains affordable.”

With Swervo's successes including renovation of the historic Minneapolis Armory, Uptown Theater and new construction of the highly anticipated Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee and the area's newest TopGolf in Woodbury, the Bathhouse entry into the market is in very capable hands.

Ned Abdul, President and CEO of Swervo said that he wants to create a space that will become the place to be in the North Loop.

“The scale of which Bathhouse will be when completed is unlike anything ever seen before in Minnesota,” said Abdul.“We are about working together to deliver high end wellness amenities not currently available in the market. We are confident Bathhouse will be another project triumph.”

Plans for the Minneapolis location have three indoor pools, a large outdoor pool, three large saunas, a steam room, and a full massage program. Bathhouse Minneapolis will also feature one of the largest heated rooftop pools in the area, which will be open even in cooler weather.

“We are club for all people,” said Talmadge.“Wellness is for everyone. We provide services that go beyond what people think of when they think of pools and saunas. Bathhouse is a place where you will be better off physically, socially, and mentally when you leave.”

Attention Editors and Reporters:

Bathhouse Co-Founder Travis Talmadge is available to be scheduled for interviews. To help make coordinating easy and hassle free to meet your deadline please reach out to publicist Robb Leer at 612.701.0608. Digital Images available to download

About Bathhouse:

Bathhouse is a modern social wellness based in New York. Rooted in global bathing traditions and designed for contemporary city life, we offer a space to slow down, reset, and reconnect with your body. Our facilities feature hot and cold pools, steam rooms, saunas, and thoughtfully designed treatment spaces, all crafted to support physical recovery and mental clarity. Whether you're seeking relaxation, contrast therapy, or a moment of calm in the city, Bathhouse provides an elevated yet accessible wellness experience. At Bathhouse, we believe restoration should be simple, social, and deeply human-an essential part of urban life, not an escape from it.

About Swervo Development Corp:

Swervo Development Corp is a Minneapolis-based real estate development company focused on building high-quality, community-driven projects that strengthen neighborhoods and create long-term value. Rooted in a deep understanding of the Twin Cities market, we approach development with a balance of smart design, responsible investment, and thoughtful execution.

Our work spans residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, with an emphasis on projects that are financially sound, well-designed, and responsive to the needs of the communities they serve. From concept through completion, we collaborate closely with architects, contractors, local partners, and stakeholders to deliver projects that stand the test of time.

###