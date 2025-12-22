Thirumavalavan Declares BJP 'Unwelcome' In TN, Slams Sangh Parivar

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Dec 22 (IANS) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan MP launched a sharp attack against the BJP and its ideological affiliates, asserting that the party would never be able to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of the form it takes.

Addressing a massive protest at the Palanganatham roundabout in Madurai-held against what he described as communal politics surrounding the Tirupparankundram Deepam controversy-Thirumavalavan accused the RSS of attempting to manufacture religious flashpoints to polarise voters.

He claimed that the BJP's strategies might work in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh but would be rejected in Tamil Nadu, a state that has historically embraced rational and inclusive politics.

“Tamil Nadu is unique. The BJP's drumbeats may echo elsewhere, but they will not succeed here,” he told the crowd.

Accusing actor-politician Vijay of aligning with the RSS, he charged that the launch of Vijay's party was part of a calculated plan to weaken Dravidian ideology and erode the legacy of Periyar and Ambedkar.

Thirumavalavan stated that he has no personal ambition for posts or power; otherwise, he would have backed Vijay for convenience. He dismissed suggestions that the VCK should sever ties with the DMK and stand alone, underscoring that the alliance was based on ideological compatibility rather than electoral bargaining.

“Whether we receive two seats or four seats, it makes no difference to us. What matters is policy, not positions,” he said.

Responding to critics who accuse him of shielding the DMK, Thirumavalavan said his party has not hesitated to question or criticise the ruling party when necessary.

However, he argued that with the BJP and RSS attempting to expand their presence in the state, it was crucial to protect the Dravidian movement rather than divide it.

He also targeted Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, accusing him of exploiting Tamil nationalist sentiments and invoking the legacy of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran to mislead voters.

Thirumavalavan maintained that communal politics posed a greater threat than ideological disagreements within the state's secular and social justice-based parties.

“We are compelled to align with the DMK to defeat these forces. This is about principles, not electoral arithmetic,” he reiterated.

Concluding his address, the VCK leader said he was prepared to remain in the DMK alliance even if it caused discomfort or friction, insisting that safeguarding Dravidian values outweighed political considerations.