Kashmir University Suspends Assistant Professor For Insulting & Criminal Intimidation Of Female Teacher

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 22 (IANS) Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Nilofar Khan, on Monday, placed an assistant professor of the university under suspension for insulting the modesty of a woman and her criminal intimidation by using the social media.

The suspension order follows the police investigation after a female associate professor of the university lodged an FIR with Nigeen police station in Srinagar against the assistant professor, Altaf Ahmad Ganie of Kashmiri department in the university.

The order issued on Monday by the Vice-Chancellor said Altaf Ahmad Ganie has been suspended with immediate effect pending enquiry.

The suspension has been ordered under University Statute 3.16 (2) read with Regulation 12 (3) (IV).

The order adds that during the period of suspension, the associate professor will remain attached to the office of the Dean Research.

Nigeen Police Station received an application on December 9 through electronic mode from the female associate professor alleging that Shafqat Altaf, Assistant Professor in the Department of Kashmiri department, and Farooq Ahmad Malik, Assistant Professor in the Higher Education Department at Government Degree College Anantnag, had circulated false, defamatory, and obscene content about her on various social media platforms.

"The complainant alleged that the content was shared intentionally to damage her reputation and outrage her modesty, and that the acts had left her feeling threatened and intimidated."

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Nigeen Police Station under Sections 79 (Insulting the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) (aggravated form), and 356(2) (Defamation through electronic or other means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 67 (Publishing or transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act," the police said.

Vice-Chancellor Khan has warned all university staff to refrain from any conduct that contravenes the rules and regulations of the institution.