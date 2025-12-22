TN Likely To Add Rs 3,000 Cash Assistance To Pongal Gift Pack, Distribution Expected To Begin In Early Jan

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) With the harvest festival of Pongal fast approaching, the Tamil Nadu government is preparing to launch its annual gift scheme, with official sources indicating that distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS) could begin in the first week of January.

The scheme, a hallmark of the State's festive calendar, assumes added political significance this time as it precedes the 2026 Assembly elections.

Senior officials in the Food and Civil Supplies Department confirmed that groundwork for the rollout is in full swing. Meetings with district collectors, procurement officials, and representatives of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation have already been held to streamline logistics.

Staggered distribution is expected to be implemented once again through token-based scheduling, aimed at avoiding crowding at fair price shops.

Each year, the State government extends festive support by distributing commodities such as Pacharisi (raw rice), sugar, and sugarcane to ration card holders-a tradition widely welcomed across rural and urban regions. However, this year's Pongal package has sparked heightened public curiosity and political speculation, with discussions gaining momentum over the possible inclusion of a direct cash component.

According to senior government sources, the inclusion of Rs 3,000 in cash assistance is under active consideration. If approved, the payout would accompany the traditional gift pack and be provided to eligible ration card holders. The proposal, currently at the highest administrative level, has not yet received formal cabinet clearance.

Nevertheless, insiders suggested that the government is seriously examining the fiscal feasibility and beneficiary eligibility framework. An official announcement is expected soon, and the Chief Minister is likely to formally inaugurate the distribution in the second week of January, though authorities may begin token issuance a few days earlier.

Departments have been advised to ensure that procurement of sugarcane and rice is completed before the year-end, given the tight festival timeline. This year's rollout will be closely watched-not only because of the possible cash addition, but also because of the wider electoral context.

Pongal gift schemes have historically served as both a welfare measure and a symbolic gesture celebrating Tamil culture.

The government is expected to highlight affordability relief for households at a time when rising prices have strained monthly budgets.

With final approvals pending, officials emphasised that details regarding the contents, eligibility criteria, and schedule will be formally communicated once cabinet deliberations are concluded.

For now, anticipation remains high as Pongal preparations gather momentum across the state.