Kerala: CPI-M's Factionalism Helped BJP Win Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 22 (IANS) Factionalism within the CPI-M's Thiruvananthapuram district unit surfaced sharply during the party district committee meeting held here on Monday, with leaders conceding that internal discord played a decisive role in enabling the BJP to wrest control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the first time.

This is seen by the party as a major setback for the ruling Left Democratic Front ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May next year.

The meeting, chaired by state secretary M.V. Govindan, witnessed unusually blunt criticism of the district leadership, former mayor Arya Rajendran, and the party's overall political handling of sensitive issues.

Several members said Rajendran's alleged arrogance and administrative high-handedness had alienated sections of voters, contributing to the erosion of the CPI-M's traditional support base in the capital city.

Former mayor V.K. Prasanth reportedly spearheaded the criticism, with many others endorsing the view.

Factionalism emerged as the dominant theme of the deliberations.

Members said the district effectively functioned with“three secretaries”, each heading a rival faction.

These groups, it was alleged, consistently undercut one another's decisions, leaving the organisation directionless.

The absence of a collective leadership and a unified political line was cited as a key organisational failure that weakened the party during the campaign.

Serious lapses in candidate selection were also acknowledged.

Leaders admitted that the process was delayed and poorly coordinated, allowing self-proclaimed candidates to emerge in several wards.

In contrast, both the BJP and the Congress managed to field high-profile candidates, while the LDF failed to project a comparable urban face, a weakness that proved costly in a closely fought contest.

The political fallout from the Sabarimala gold smuggling case was another factor flagged as having hurt the party.

Members said the controversy damaged the CPI-M's credibility, particularly among middle-class voters.

The Chief Minister's car journey with SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and subsequent statements by the latter were also described as politically damaging.

While leaders defended the decision to organise the Global Ayyappa Conclave, they questioned the political wisdom of reading out greetings from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the event.

Members warned that allowing governance to overshadow party intervention had weakened the CPI-M's political edge - a vulnerability the BJP effectively capitalised on in the capital city.