Xcelplus International Inc (XLPI) Officially Renamed To Firepoint Energy Inc

Firepoint Energy Inc, a critical minerals recovery company based in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, announced today the renaming of Xcelplus International (OTC: XLPI ) to Firepoint Energy Inc. This is one of the final steps in a reverse merger between the two companies, with Firepoint Energy emerging as the surviving entity.

The name change of Xcelplus International is expected to be finalized in mid-January, 2026. Preexisting shares of Xcelplus International will be converted into shares of Firepoint Energy at a rate of 3 to1.

Firepoint Energy CEO Bill Smith says the name change is just one more important step that will ultimately lead to the final merger of the companies, which is something that has been in progress for nearly a year.

“I was one of the founders of Xcelplus International and originally helped it to go public, and it was important to me to consolidate the lineages and legacies of both companies while providing Firepoint Energy with a clear path to being a public company,” explained Smith.“This reverse merger will open all sorts of intriguing opportunities for Firepoint, and we are excited to see how things progress from here.”

Firepoint Energy is still awaiting a new stock symbol from FINRA; the current XLPI trading symbol of Xcelplus International will become dormant once the name change is finalized.

For more information about the reverse merger, visit xcelplus, send an email to..., or call 281-822-6652.