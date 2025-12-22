Movement's M1 Mainnet Goes Live: The People's Chain Is Here

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Layer 1 launch delivers native staking, Move 2 support, and the infrastructure needed to onboard the next million users to crypto

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Industries, the core contributor of the Movement Network, today announced the launch of Movement's M1 (Layer 1) Mainnet. Movement has successfully migrated from an Ethereum Layer 2 to a fully sovereign Layer 1 blockchain, marking the first L2 to L1 evolution in the Move VM ecosystem. Movement Network now operates as an independent L1 with $MOVE token staking and Move 2 support live from Day 1.

Why This Matters

Movement's L2 to L1 migration represents a new paradigm for blockchain evolution. While most chains launch as either L1 or L2 and remain there, Movement has proven that strategic migration is possible. This performance leap from ~500 TPS as an L2 to 10,000+ TPS as an L1 was achieved with zero user disruption: all funds, contracts, and activity transitioned seamlessly without requiring any action from users or developers.

Movement's sovereign L1 architecture eliminates the fundamental limitations of Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. Unlike L2s, Movement's L1 (called M1) has no centralized sequencers and no dependency on external chains for security. M1 achieves sub-second finality while ensuring true decentralization through validator-based consensus.

"We're the first Move-based blockchain to successfully execute an L2 to L1 migration," said Dr. Young Yang Liauw, CTO of Move Industries. "This wasn't just a technical upgrade, it was a fundamental reimagining of what's possible in blockchain architecture. As a sovereign L1, we've eliminated dependency on external chains and centralized sequencers, issues that fundamentally limit L2 performance and decentralization. We're delivering sub-second finality with true validator-based consensus. And unlike most blockchains, investors and team members cannot stake locked tokens. Only unlocked tokens earn rewards, ensuring the community controls network security, not insiders."

Built for Builders

M1 ships with Move 2.0, making Movement one of the few major blockchains to support this enhanced programming language. Move 2.0 combines familiar developer semantics with security advantages superior to Solidity. Movement's seamless migration ensures developers can build on a high-performance L1 without sacrificing the ecosystem they've already established.

The Path Forward

As a sovereign L1, Movement now serves as the foundation for its own family of application-specific L2s, acting as both a high-performance execution layer and settlement hub for the broader Move ecosystem.

"M1 provides us with the performance necessary to meet the demands of the future," said Torab Torabi, CEO of Move Industries. "We're focused on real-world assets and emerging markets. Areas where crypto can actually change lives. Move is for money, and M1 is built to prove it."

For more information about Movement's M1 Mainnet, visit Move Industries and follow @Movement_xyz on Twitter.

ABOUT MOVE INDUSTRIES

Move Industries is building a community-first Move-based blockchain ecosystem. Led by a team of industry veterans, Move Industries maintains a dual focus on technology and community. The organization intends to return to crypto's radical roots: giving financial power and opportunity back to the people.



