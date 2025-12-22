Congress Announces Two Committees For West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 22 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC), on Monday, approved the proposal for the constitution of the disciplinary action committee and the manifesto committee of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Incidentally, the former West Bengal Congress President and former five-time Lok Sabha MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had not been given any significant position in any of the two committees, except of a special invitee in the manifesto committee.

The Chairman and the Vice-Chairman of the disciplinary action committee are Debaprasad Ray and Prasanta K. Dutt respectively.

The seven members of the said committee are Pradip Bhattacharya, Isha Khan Chowdhury, Supriyo Bose, Maya Ghose, Krishna Debnath, Nirmal Ghosh Dastidar, and Ritzu Ghoshal.

Isha Khan Chowdhury is the only Congress Lok Sabha member from West Bengal now, while Pradip Bhattacharya is a former Congress Rajya Sabha member.

Bhattacharya had also been made the Chairman of the party's manifesto committee in West Bengal, while Amitava Chakraborty has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the said committee.

The 15 members of the manifesto committee are Munish Tamang, Sukh Bilas Burma, Firoza Begum, Nirmal Kumar Bhadra, Chandan Ghosh, Shiladitya Halder, Prasenjit Bose, Sujit Patwari, Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, Hasanuzzaman Bappa, SK Ehsan Khan, Sudip Majumder, Amitava Sinha, Santanu Roy Chowdhury and Swaraj Mandi.

Apart from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the other special invitees in the manifesto committee are Deepa Das Munshi, Isha Khan Chowdhury, Deba Prasad Roy, Abdul Mannan, Monoranjan Halder, Abhijit Mukherjee, Sunil Tirkey, Nepal Mahato, Mohit Sengupta, Ali Imran Ramz, Santosh Pathak, Sujoy Ghatak, Syed Mustafa, Gita Sardar and heads of all frontals and departments