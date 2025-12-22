Launch Of Simplified Protocol Will Ease The Movement Of Foreign Yachts Between Abu Dhabi And Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a significant step toward enhancing the UAE's appeal as a premier maritime destination, foreign yachts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will now enjoy a streamlined administrative process for travelling between the two emirates. The new consolidated protocol includes mutual recognition of sailing permits and the elimination of redundant local entry and exit procedures.

This mutual recognition comes as a result of a series of coordination meetings between Abu Dhabi Maritime, the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and other relevant local and federal entities, including the National Guard, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and Dubai Customs. This reflects a shared commitment to unifying efforts to support the integration and growth of the maritime sector in the United Arab Emirates. It also aligns with the ongoing directives of the UAE leadership to elevate performance to the highest levels of regional and international competitiveness through close coordination with all stakeholders, reinforcing the concept of joint action and advancing the development of the national maritime sector.

In this regard, Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority said:“Dubai is proud to share its successful experience in facilitating yacht visits. We are fully committed to supporting this unified approach, which will undoubtedly strengthen the UAE's position as a leading world-class maritime destination”.

For his part, Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, emphasised the importance of this collaboration:“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to simplifying maritime mobility and enhancing our emirates' competitiveness as global yachting hubs. We are making it easier than ever for visitors to enjoy our waters”.

Under the new protocol, sailing permits issued by either Abu Dhabi or Dubai will be recognised for travel between the two emirates. The Early Inquiry System Application Programming Interface (API) will be used to obtain vessel, crew, and passenger data to avoid duplicate procedures during inter-emirate travel. In addition, local entry and exit procedures will be waived for visiting foreign yachts moving between the two Emirates.

The initiative will come into force at the beginning of January 2026, with shipping agents being notified to operate in accordance with its provisions. This cooperation marks a new chapter in maritime collaboration within the United Arab Emirates and strengthens a more integrated and enabling regulatory environment for foreign yachts.

Dubai Maritime Authority is the government entity responsible for regulating, coordinating, and overseeing all aspects of the maritime sector in the Emirate of Dubai. Established in 2007, the Authority aims to monitor, develop, and enhance maritime activities, and to provide a platform for excellence and quality through the development of regulations, policies, and regulatory and guidance manuals that align with regional and global maritime developments across commercial and recreational maritime activities, sectors, and services. This contributes to improving the efficiency of infrastructure, operations, and logistics services, and enhances the investment attractiveness of the Emirate of Dubai at both the regional and international levels.

Working in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport and its affiliate, the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Maritime (part of AD Ports Group) is the custodian of the emirate's waterways. It implements a streamlined, user and business-friendly regulatory environment that remains responsive to the needs of the emirate's recreational and commercial maritime communities. Further, the organisation develops modern infrastructure and advanced digital services to enhance user experience and help fully unlock Abu Dhabi's social, cultural and economic potential.