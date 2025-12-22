Unifirst Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal From Cintas Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (the“Company” or“UniFirst”) (NYSE: UNF) today confirmed it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Cintas Corporation (“Cintas”) (NASDAQ: CTAS) to acquire all the outstanding UniFirst common and Class B shares for $275.00 per share in cash on December 12, 2025.

Upon receipt of Cintas' proposal, the UniFirst Board of Directors engaged independent financial and legal advisors. Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its advisors – as communicated to Cintas – the Board is carefully reviewing and evaluating the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

UniFirst does not intend to comment further on Cintas' proposal until the Board has completed its review. UniFirst shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors, Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal advisor, and Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as strategic communications advisor to UniFirst.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO

UniFirst Corporation

978-658-8888

...

Media Contact:

Matthew Sherman / Joe Sala / Aura Reinhard

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449



