Real Estate Expert Steve Houck of Ridgeland, Mississippi, Offers 2026 Homebuying Guidance for HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is 2026 the right time to purchase a home in Madison County? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Ridgeland-based Real Estate Expert Steve Houck. The piece offers helpful advice for both first-time and returning buyers as they prepare to navigate a shifting real estate market across Ridgeland and Madison.

The article highlights how the Madison County, MS housing market trends in 2025 have set the stage for a more stable landscape in 2026. For many Ridgeland homebuyers and Madison homebuyers, the past few years have been marked by fast-moving sales and tight inventory. That pressure is starting to ease, offering buyers a chance to move more deliberately. According to the HelloNation article, available inventory has grown modestly, giving buyers more flexibility to compare options.

Real Estate Expert Steve Houck explains that while prices haven't fallen significantly, the pace of growth has slowed. This creates opportunities for negotiation that didn't exist during peak competition. Ridgeland homebuyers in particular may notice an uptick in new construction along key routes, which can help balance pricing and reduce urgency. At the same time, established Madison neighborhoods continue to show resilience in value, underscoring the importance of staying aware of localized trends.

The article also outlines how interest rate forecasts remain a key factor in the buy vs. wait decision for real estate in Mississippi. While some buyers hope for lower rates in the coming year, Houck notes that interest rates don't follow a predictable path. For many households, if a home aligns with long-term goals and is financially comfortable, buying sooner rather than later may be the better choice. A slight improvement in rates could expand affordability, but a temporary increase could just as easily introduce hesitation.

Madison and Ridgeland homebuyers alike are encouraged to look beyond price alone. As Houck shares, lifestyle needs-such as commute times, school zones, and neighborhood amenities-often matter more in the long run than waiting for a minor shift in affordability. This type of practical, long-view thinking is part of what defines the evolving Madison County, MS housing market trends 2025 and the expectations for the next year.

The article further explains that while 2026 will likely bring pockets of competition, the environment will not resemble the intense surges seen in earlier years. Sellers are adjusting to changing conditions, with more realistic pricing that supports buyer negotiations. For those keeping an eye on market patterns, this opens a window to explore homes without being rushed into fast decisions.

As Real Estate Expert Steve Houck points out, the key for Ridgeland homebuyers and Madison homebuyers is understanding how interest rate forecasts, neighborhood dynamics, and inventory trends work together. Buyers who take time to research, plan, and align their personal goals with the market's direction are more likely to secure a home that supports their future plans.

