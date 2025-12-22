Senior Care Expert Todd Putzig Discusses Reasons for Wanting In-Home Care for HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do so many older adults prefer to age at home? A recent HelloNation articl featuring Todd Putzig of Assisting Angels Senior Care explains why in-home care supports this choice. The article highlights how staying at home preserves comfort, memories, and independence, allowing seniors to thrive in the place they love most.

The HelloNation feature points out that home represents more than walls and a roof. For seniors, it holds decades of family memories, familiar routines, and favorite meals. Remaining in that environment provides stability and a sense of identity. Unlike a facility, living at home allows people to age at home surrounded by personal history, which fosters emotional well-being and mental health.

In-home care makes this possible by providing support with daily needs. A caregiver can assist with meal prep, mobility, or bathing, while also offering companionship. These services allow seniors to maintain independence, deciding how to spend each day and continuing to follow the routines that matter most to them. Even small tasks, like choosing what to eat or when to rest, make a significant difference in quality of life.

The article also notes that autonomy is closely tied to dignity. With in-home care, seniors maintain control over daily choices, which helps them feel secure during a stage of life when many changes are outside their control. Being able to age at home supports both physical safety and emotional stability.

Cost is another factor in the decision to remain at home. Compared to assisted living or nursing facilities, in-home care is often more affordable, particularly when tailored to part-time or specific needs. Seniors avoid paying for services they do not need, focusing instead on practical support like mobility assistance, meal prep, or companionship.

The HelloNation article explains that aging in place also benefits families. Visits feel more comfortable in a personal home environment rather than a clinical facility. Loved ones can stay involved in care without losing the sense of warmth and connection that home provides.

Choosing to age at home is not simply about avoiding change. As Todd Putzig shares in HelloNation, it is about preserving identity and continuity while receiving the right level of support. With thoughtful planning, seniors can enjoy independence longer than many expect, supported by in-home care that adapts to their needs.

The full article, titled Why Seniors Prefer to Age at Home, can be read on HelloNation. In the feature, senior care expert Todd Putzig of Assisting Angels Senior Care explains how in-home care helps seniors age in place with dignity, comfort, and independence.

