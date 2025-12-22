Monty's Handyman Services Introduces Membership-Based Home Maintenance Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Monty's Handyman Services was founded with the goal of providing homeowners with a more consistent approach to home maintenance and remodeling. The company offers services ranging from general repairs to renovation projects such as bathroom and kitchen updates, flooring installation, and outdoor structures. Fully licensed and insured, Monty's operates with a focus on reliability and long-term home care.

In addition to project-based work, Monty's operates on a membership-based maintenance model that allows homeowners to schedule routine service throughout the year. The model was designed to address the ongoing nature of home upkeep and reduce the burden of unexpected repairs, offering a more predictable way for homeowners to manage maintenance over time.

A Vision formed by Everyday Homeownership

The concept behind Monty's was shaped by real experiences common to many homeowners. Founder Steven Montgomery, like countless busy families, found that home maintenance demands often extended into evenings and weekends, competing with family time and personal priorities.

Recognizing that many homeowners faced the same challenge, Montgomery sought to create a service designed to reliably handle ongoing maintenance needs. Monty's was established to provide consistent support, allowing homeowners to enjoy their homes without feeling overwhelmed by constant repairs and unfinished projects.

A Brand Built from a Handyman's Legacy

The name Monty's reflects a family legacy rooted in hands-on service and dependability. The brand honors Montgomery's grandfather, Larry Montgomery, known throughout his community as“Monty,” a trusted handyman valued not only for his skills but for the care and respect he showed others.

His background in military service and missionary work in Africa influenced the steady, dependable way he approached his work and the people he served. That spirit became foundational to the brand. Monty's was built to carry those values forward through genuine care, professionalism, and consistency in every home the team serves.

Setting a Consistent Standard for Home Services

Monty's was designed to address common frustrations homeowners experience with home service providers, including missed appointments, unclear pricing, delayed timelines, and inconsistent quality. The company emphasizes professionalism, transparency, and dependable craftsmanship throughout the entire service process.

To uphold these standards, every team member undergoes a thorough vetting process evaluating technical skills, communication, and professionalism. Background checks provide an added layer of trust, helping homeowners feel confident about who is working in their homes.

Built on Trust, Quality, and Care

Monty's Handyman Services delivers more than repairs. It offers a dependable and thoughtful approach to home care, supported by a team homeowners can trust. Guided by the values that shaped its origin, Monty's continues to raise expectations for modern home maintenance and remodeling services.