Freedom Alliance Awards $3.7 Million In College Scholarships To More Than 900 Children Of Military Heroes

Winchester, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Alliance, a charitable organization supporting our nation's military families and wounded service members, awarded $3.7 million in college scholarships to 920 students in calendar year 2025. Each of the students is the son or daughter of a military hero who lost his life or was severely injured in military service.

“We will always remember those who gave their lives in the service of our nation,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon.“We will honor their memories by caring for their families.”

One way Freedom Alliance assists the families of fallen or wounded service members is by providing scholarships to their children for higher education or vocational training.

“Each scholarship helps with the cost of an education and is a reminder of a hero's loss of life or limb,” Kilgannon said.“We are blessed to live in a country that produces extraordinary people who are willing to make incredible sacrifices which is something we must never forget nor take for granted.”

The 920 students who received scholarships in 2025 represents a 21 percent increase over the previous year when 762 students were awarded scholarships. In the years since 9/11, Freedom Alliance has awarded $33 million in scholarships to thousands of children of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Guardsmen who have been killed or permanently disabled in a combat mission or training accident. The top three areas of study among Freedom Alliance students are Science, Engineering, and Business.

An estimated 7,000 children have lost a parent in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Those under the age of 26 may be eligible for the Freedom Alliance scholarship if they choose to attend college or vocational school. Students interested in applying can find additional details at FAScholarship. This scholarship is awarded to undergraduate students once per academic year and is renewable for a total of four terms.

“We are deeply grateful to all our partners, especially our friends at the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, who generously help us care for the children of fallen or wounded military personnel,” Kilgannon said.“A Freedom Alliance scholarship is a reminder to students that their parents' sacrifice will never be forgotten by a grateful nation.”

About Freedom Alliance: Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization providing help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded $33 million in college scholarships to children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans overcome the wounds of war by providing recreational therapy, rehabilitative retreats, care packages, mortgage-free homes, payment-free vehicles, all-terrain wheelchairs and more. Learn more at or.

