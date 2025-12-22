403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Royal Development Holding Sells Out Phase 1 Of AED 1.2 Billion Radisson Residences Al Reem Island Within 24 Hours Of Public Launch
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, the UAE – December, 2025: Royal Development Holding (RDH), a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), has announced the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of its latest AED 1.2b branded residential development in Abu Dhabi, Radisson Residences Al Reem Island, in 24 hours from its official launch.
Radisson Residences Al Reem Island marks a global milestone as the first standalone Radisson Residences worldwide. Strategically located along the waterfront of Al Reem Island, the development's modern architectural language, refined interiors, and hospitality-led lifestyle attracted strong interest from investors and homeowners alike. Within a record timeframe, all Phase 1 residential units were sold out, including a diverse mix of studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and townhouses comprising three- and four-bedroom configurations. Commenting on the announcement, Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said:“We are extremely proud of this achievement, which reflects the strength of our collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group. Over the years, we have focused on building a strong presence in the premium branded residences sector, and the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island within 24 hours of its official launch is a tangible demonstration of that strategy in action.”
Radisson Residences Al Reem Island marks a global milestone as the first standalone Radisson Residences worldwide. Strategically located along the waterfront of Al Reem Island, the development's modern architectural language, refined interiors, and hospitality-led lifestyle attracted strong interest from investors and homeowners alike. Within a record timeframe, all Phase 1 residential units were sold out, including a diverse mix of studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and townhouses comprising three- and four-bedroom configurations. Commenting on the announcement, Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said:“We are extremely proud of this achievement, which reflects the strength of our collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group. Over the years, we have focused on building a strong presence in the premium branded residences sector, and the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island within 24 hours of its official launch is a tangible demonstration of that strategy in action.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment