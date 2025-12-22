Royal Development Holding Sells Out Phase 1 Of AED 1.2 Billion Radisson Residences Al Reem Island Within 24 Hours Of Public Launch

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, the UAE – December, 2025: Royal Development Holding (RDH), a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), has announced the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of its latest AED 1.2b branded residential development in Abu Dhabi, Radisson Residences Al Reem Island, in 24 hours from its official launch.

Radisson Residences Al Reem Island marks a global milestone as the first standalone Radisson Residences worldwide. Strategically located along the waterfront of Al Reem Island, the development's modern architectural language, refined interiors, and hospitality-led lifestyle attracted strong interest from investors and homeowners alike. Within a record timeframe, all Phase 1 residential units were sold out, including a diverse mix of studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and townhouses comprising three- and four-bedroom configurations.

Commenting on the announcement, Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said:“We are extremely proud of this achievement, which reflects the strength of our collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group. Over the years, we have focused on building a strong presence in the premium branded residences sector, and the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island within 24 hours of its official launch is a tangible demonstration of that strategy in action.”