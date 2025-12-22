Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALK Financial Calendar For The 2026 Financial Year


2025-12-22 10:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B):

  • 23 January 2026: Silent period
  • 20 February 2026: Annual report 2025
  • 16 March 2026 at 4.00 p.m.: Annual General Meeting


Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
30 January 2026 at the latest
(may be emailed to...)

  • 7 April 2026: Silent period
  • 5 May 2026: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2026
  • 23 July 2026: Silent period
  • 20 August 2026: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2026
  • 21 October 2026: Silent period
  • 18 November 2026: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2026

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at

