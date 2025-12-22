Shaw Festival And Harbourfront Centre Announce Three-Year Artistic Residency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World-class theatre comes to Toronto's waterfront from 2026 - 2029

Toronto, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shaw Festival and Harbourfront Centre has announced a new partnership that will bring world-class theatre to Toronto's waterfront and deepen community engagement through ongoinglive performances. Beginning in 2026, The Shaw will become Harbourfront Centre's Resident Artist Company , marking a three-year collaboration designed to expand access to exceptional theatre and spark new artistic connections.

“The Shaw Festival's new residency at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is a strong example of how we are protecting and strengthening Ontario's cultural institutions while expanding access to world-class arts experiences,” saidStan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.“This partnership will bring exceptional theatre to one of Toronto's most vibrant cultural destinations, attract visitors from across Ontario and beyond, and support jobs and economic activity along the waterfront. It reflects the role that strong partnerships play in strengthening Ontario's arts and culture sector.”

As part of the residency, Harbourfront Centre will present a number of Shaw Festival productions each year including annual performances of The Shaw's audience-favourite A Christmas Carol. Performances will be primarily scheduled from October through March at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre. For Toronto audiences, this shared commitment expands access to The Shaw's acclaimed productions in the heart of the city.

“Partnering with one of Canada's most vibrant and diverse arts destinations lets us share the magic of The Shaw with new audiences,” said Tim Carroll , Artistic Director of the Shaw Festival.“At a time when audiences are longing for real human connection, we are proud to collaborate with Harbourfront Centre to bring our work to new communities and create spaces where creativity and curiosity can flourish.”

For Harbourfront Centre, the partnership supports its mission to bring innovative, high-quality cultural experiences to its audiences from Toronto, across Canada and around the world.

“At Harbourfront Centre, we believe in the power of the arts to connect and inspire,” said Cathy Loblaw, CEO of Harbourfront Centre.“Welcoming the Shaw Festival as a Resident Artist Company reflects our commitment to bringing exceptional theatre to the heart of our waterfront campus and creating meaningful cultural experiences for the diverse communities we serve.”

The residency strengthens both organizations' shared commitment to making the arts more accessible, connecting communities through creativity and enriching Toronto's cultural landscape.

Show titles and ticket information will be announced in March 2026, with first performances beginning in October 2026 .

About the Shaw Festival

One of the largest charitable theatre companies in North America, The Shaw's mission is to enrich and connect people's lives through theatre. Based in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake, Shaw's 2026 productions include Funny Girl, Sleuth, The Wind in the Willows, Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, Ohio State Murders and Amadeus. Through its Together. campaign, The Shaw is creating new spaces and programs where people can build real human connections and rediscover their creativity. For more information, visit.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit.

