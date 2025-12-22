Gradguard Named One Of The Top 5 Best Places To Work By Phoenix Business Journal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GradGuard recognized for the second year in a row for its people-first culture.

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the leading provider of innovative student protection programs, is proud to announce it has been named one of the Top 5 Best Places to Work in the Phoenix metropolitan area by the Phoenix Business Journal. This recognition places GradGuard among the highest-scoring employers in the region, celebrating organizations that demonstrate exceptional workplace culture, employee engagement, and leadership excellence.

The recognition, which comes from the Phoenix Business Journal, honors companies that have created an exceptional workplace culture and employee experience. Factors considered include steps businesses and organizations take that go above and beyond to attract and maintain talent, such as employee benefits, compensation, work-life balance, core values, and mission. GradGuard ranked fifth overall among small companies.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Valley,” said John Fees, CEO and co-founder of GradGuard.“This achievement reflects our commitment to building a culture where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to do work that matters. Our people are the heart of our mission to protect students and families from financial setbacks that can disrupt their education, and this recognition is a testament to the collaborative, purpose-driven environment we've cultivated together.”

For its 23rd annual Best Places to Work event, the Phoenix Business Journal received more than 195 nominations, narrowed down to 96 businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations for the amenities they provide and the culture they create for their employees, including perks and incentives. Quantum Workplace conducted the nomination and judging process for the Phoenix Business Journal. They distributed comprehensive surveys to all full-time and part-time employees of the nominated companies.

“Being named a top-ranked workplace is meaningful because it reflects authentic positive feedback from our employees,” said Leticia Gastelum, Chief People Officer at GradGuard.“GradGuard truly stands out as a place where hard work, alignment, and balance coexist. Leadership is approachable and teams are united around a shared mission. It's a culture where everyone contributes, feels supported, and can do their best work, without burning out.”

Employees shared positive sentiments around GradGuard's benefits offerings and how engaged our employees are with a hybrid work schedule. GradGuard is proud to be recognized alongside other leading employers in the Phoenix area. This honor follows GradGuard's nomination and placement in the Top 15 in last year's Best Places to Work rankings, underscoring the company's continuous emphasis on people-first leadership and employee experience.

About GradGuard

GradGuard

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of nearly 700 institutions in the United States, helping schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by covering preventable financial losses.

