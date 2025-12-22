VVIP Chopper Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Christian Michel's Bail Conditions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on a plea filed by British national and alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking modification of certain bail conditions in a corruption case linked to the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Special Judge, CBI, Sanjay Jindal of the Rouse Avenue Courts reserved the order after hearing submissions from the counsel for Michel and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court would likely pronounce its decision on Tuesday.

Michel has approached the court contending that, due to certain bail conditions, he is unable to secure his release despite having been granted relief earlier.

The plea seeks modification of the conditions preventing his release from custody.

Two days ago, a special court had ordered Michel's release in the money laundering case after taking on record his assurance that he would continue to participate in the trial if released from custody.

The Special Court (PMLA) had noted that Michel had remained in custody for nearly seven years during the pendency of the trial, which was equivalent to the maximum punishment prescribed for the alleged offences.

Expressing satisfaction over the order, Michel had then remarked that "law prevailed".

However, his release continues to remain stalled as the plea relating to the modification of bail conditions in the CBI case is still pending.

Michel is an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland and faces multiple charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering. He was extradited to India from the UAE on December 5, 2018, following which he was arrested by the CBI and later by the ED. Since then, he has been lodged in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

The CBI has alleged that the deal, signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of 12 VVIP helicopters worth around Rs 3,600 crore, resulted in a loss of about Rs 2,666 crore to the exchequer, while the ED has accused Michel of receiving kickbacks amounting to 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore).