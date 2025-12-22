Sub-Jr Men Academy Hockey: Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company Win On Day 1

MENAFN - IANS) Surat (Gujarat), Dec 22 (IANS) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Salute Hockey Academy, Sail Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy recorded wins on the opening day of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday.

In Pool C, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered an 11-1 victory against Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy. Varinder Singh (9', 53', 54') and Karan Kumar (22', 29', 38') both scored hat-tricks, while Arjandeep Singh (7', 60') and Arshdeep Singh (19', 34') contributed with a brace each. Ankit (14') also scored for the winners, while Alfesh Rajakbhai Musagara (50') scored the only goal for Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy.

In the same pool, Salute Hockey Academy secured a 7-1 victory against Cheema Hockey Academy. Saurabh Kumar (21', 39', 40') bagged a hat-trick for his side, with Yogender Saini (12'), Arun (14'), Sunny (49'), and Pankaj (56') also getting on the scoresheet, after Saihbaz Singh (7') had opened the scoring for Cheema Hockey Academy.

In Pool B, Sail Hockey Academy registered a 3-1 win against HAR Hockey Academy. Bikash Kaetha (36'), Arun Lakra (40'), and Captain Dinesh Barla (60') got on the scoresheet for the winners. Jatin (50') scored the lone goal for HAR Hockey Academy.

Army Boys Sports Company also prevailed 3-1 against Markandeshwar Hockey Academy in the same pool. Arjun (9') opened the scoring for the former, with Captain Prasnt Aind (27', 50') bagging a brace. Meanwhile, Garv Gill (3') scored the only goal of the game for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy.

In Pool D, Khushbir Singh (34') scored the only goal of the game, helping S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy to a 1-0 win against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

Pool C includes S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy, Ashwini Sports Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society, and Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy. Lastly, Pool D comprises Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, and Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation.

All teams will compete in a round-robin format within their respective pools. Teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss. The winners of each pool will progress into the Semi-Finals, which will be played on December 29, followed by the 3rd/4th place match and the Final on December 30, 2025.