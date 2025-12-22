TSA Prepares For Holiday Travel Season To Cap Record Year

2025 marks significant year of improvements for traveler experience

WASHINGTON, USA – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is gearing up for a busy end-of-year holiday travel season, one that may reach record passenger levels. TSA is fully staffed and ready to screen a projected 44.3 million travellers at the nation's airport security checkpoints between December 19, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

The agency expects the heaviest traveller volume will be about 2.86 million on December 28, followed by December 19, 20, 21, 27, and 29. The busiest day last year was December 27, when TSA screened just under 2.85 million travellers.

“TSA expects 2025 to be another record setter following major improvements this year to make airport security more seamless and secure,” said TSA senior official performing the duties of the deputy administrator Adam Stahl.“DHS secretary Noem implemented REAL ID, launched family and military lanes, and ended the shoes-off requirement. We continue to enhance the traveller experience by deploying new technologies and procedures that help us meet president Trump's vision of a Golden Age of Travel.”

TSA made significant screening and passenger experience advancements as part of the Golden Age of Travel, which president Trump and US secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem launched this year, including:



TSA began enforcing the REAL ID Act on May 7. Beginning February 1, 2026, the agency will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly an option to pay $45 to use a modernised alternative identity verification system, TSA ConfirmID, to establish identity.

In July, TSA launched new TSA PreCheck®“Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” benefits for the military and uniformed service community. This program includes expedited lanes for service members, free TSA PreCheck for surviving immediate family members of military servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty, and TSA PreCheck discounts for spouses of military and uniformed service members.

Also, this past summer, secretary Noem announced a new policy allowing passengers travelling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on while passing through security screening at TSA checkpoints.

Secretary Noem also kicked off the“Families on the Fly” campaign to enhance hospitality for families during the airport security screening experience. This includes dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide. TSA launched a BOGO offer for TSA PreCheck. Between now and December 31, enroll in TSA PreCheck and get $15 off the second enrollment when two people sign up together through authorised enrollment providers CLEAR, IDEMIA and Telos. Whether you're getting TSA PreCheck ahead of a family holiday trip or for your child travelling back to school after the new year, this is a great chance to save time and money and travel with ease!

TSA wants to ensure a safe and seamless trip for air travellers going through airport security this holiday season.

