Intercaribbean Airways Launches New Nonstop Service From Tortola To Barbados And St Maarten

The airline will operate seven weekly flights between Tortola (EIS) Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS) and Barbados (BGI) Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI). Four flights per week will operate nonstop, while three additional weekly flights will route via Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St Maarten, providing nonstop service between Tortola and St. Maarten.

The new routes significantly expand connectivity options from interCaribbean's Tortola hub. Customers in Tortola will gain convenient access to Barbados and onward connections to destinations including Guyana, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and St Vincent. Customers in Barbados and the Southern Caribbean will gain access to the Northern Caribbean via Tortola and St Maarten.

“Expanding nonstop options from Tortola has been a priority for us,” said Lyndon Gardiner, chairman of interCaribbean Airways.“Adding Barbados and St. Maarten as nonstop destinations gives BVI travellers access to our wider Caribbean network in both directions. For the British Virgin Islands, it reinforces our long-term commitment to the territory. We've been serving Tortola for ten years now, and we continue to invest in connectivity options for BVI residents and visitors.”

The expansion is supported by the airline's growing fleet, which now includes 11 ATR turboprop aircraft, enabling interCaribbean to serve more destinations with greater frequency.

