Kashmir's Rs 6 Crore Waste Plant Becomes Open Dump, Sparks Outcry

Waste management plant at Dangerpora Padgampora in Pulwama,

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

Srinagar- A waste management plant built at Dangerpora Padgampora in Pulwama, funded with over Rs 6 crore, has reportedly turned into an open garbage dump, sparking outrage from climate activists and local residents.

The J&K Climate Action Group (JKCAG) has called on the J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Principal Accountant General's office to investigate the project.

In a recent site visit, the group found unscientific dumping, burning of waste, and foul odors affecting nearby communities.

“The municipal solid waste is scattered everywhere, and the smell is unbearable, even in this cold weather,” said Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, JKCAG chairman.

“An irrigation canal that serves over 1,200 acres of paddy fields runs just 5 to 7 meters from the site. This clearly violates Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2016, the Water Act, and the Air Pollution Act.”

Locals said the site has become a haven for stray dogs, which roam the area in packs, attacking children, women, and livestock.