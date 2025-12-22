Kashmir Mourns Beloved Broadcaster And Bard Abdul Ahad Farhad

Abdul Ahad Farhad

By Fiza Masoodi

Srinagar- Long before phones buzzed in pockets and televisions flashed headlines, evenings in Kashmir had their own pattern. Families and neighbours gathered around radios, waiting for a familiar voice that could cut through the uncertainty outside.“Ab aap Farhad se khabrein suniye,” it said.

People paused and listened. For a few minutes, the weight of the day eased, and the world felt a little more certain.

That voice belonged to Abdul Ahad Farhad, one of Kashmir's most respected broadcasters, poets, and writers, who passed away suddenly in Jammu on December 22, 2025.

Born in Soura, Srinagar, he lived there for most of his life, deeply connected to the city and its people. His death has left literary, journalistic, and cultural circles in deep mourning.

During the violence of the 1990s, Kashmiris relied on Farhad's broadcasts as a lifeline.“His mesmerizing, beloved voice still echoes across the valley,” Nazir Khan, an ardent radio listener, said.

Farhad studied in Srinagar and completed his Master's degree in English at the University of Kashmir. After university, he was selected for a lecturer's post, a stable and respected career. But at the same time, he was also selected at Radio Kashmir.

Radio changed everything.

He often said he was influenced by the work culture and professionalism he saw there. Broadcasting, he recalled, was once a profession people chose over government jobs.

Farhad joined radio as a scriptwriter, was later promoted as a newsreader, and eventually retired as a Grade One newsreader, a distinction considered equivalent to the rank of a director-general.

He remained devoted to the medium. For the first three years of his career, he did not miss a single day of work.

“I chose radio because it was a culture of brotherhood,” he once said.“There was no culture of bribes. That is what kept me there and kept me connected to the people.”

Though he admitted that his income as a news editor of Daily Wular earlier was modest and often tight by the end of the month, it was still better than what many state employees earned at the time. What mattered more to him was integrity.

But before the microphone made him a household name, Farhad was already known as a poet. He participated in state-level symposiums and later appeared at a World Conference of poets. He was surprised when his name was announced. He often described that moment as humbling.

The bard-broadcaster translated two books during his career. After retirement, people kept asking him why he had not published his own work. Responding to that insistence, he published four books in September 2023. Most were compilations of his naats, poems in praise of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Many of these naats were already being recited widely.“It was the reciters themselves who urged him to publish them, so the words could be preserved, corrected where needed, and recited properly,” said Maqbool Hussain, his poet friend.

Lines such as“Ba-khuda saerie khudaei asiha pardan andar” became part of Kashmir's cultural memory.

“For many years, people did not know what Farhad looked like,” said his former colleague at Radio Kashmir.“He was simply a voice. Shopkeepers in cities, farmers working in fields, and people in distant villages knew the name Farhad because they heard him every day.”

With the arrival of television and his frequent appearances on screen, people finally began to recognize his face. His popularity only grew.

“In those early days,” his radio colleague continued,“there were only a few broadcasters like him, including Farooq Nazki. Later, many more would enter the field.”

Farhad himself remained honest about change.

“Our generation had the least competition,” he once said.“There were hardly any journalists in town. Today, even one neighbourhood has dozens. They work under constant pressure and scrutiny.”

Farhad often said he had no single mentor. Anyone who taught him something, whether scholars, colleagues, or listeners correcting him, was a mentor. He said these exchanges with the public were his greatest source of learning.

Roshan Khayal Khan, who worked with him for many years, called his passing a personal loss.“As a senior broadcaster, he encouraged me when I joined the newsroom as a young and raw newsreader,” he said.

Khan recalled working alongside giants such as Abdul Rashid Banday, Syed Muzaffar Kashani, Moti Lal Khazanchi, and Makhan Lal Bekus.“I often felt like a minnow among them,” he said.“Such was their stature and aura.”

Farhad, he added, would sometimes recite newly written naats and poetry in his unforgettable style.

Shafiq Ahmad, who spent more than two decades with Farhad at Radio Kashmir, remembered him as graceful and generous.

“He was a professional of the highest standard,” he said.“He dedicated his youth and later years to All India Radio, Delhi, and Radio Kashmir, Srinagar. His command over Kashmiri vocabulary was exceptional. Truly, he was a living legend.”

Nisar Gilani, his college friend and debating partner, traced their bond back to S.P. College, Srinagar. Though one studied Arts and the other Science, literature brought them together. Under professors Ghulam Nabi Firaq, Sattar Shahid, and T. N. Bhan, they worked on the college magazine PARTAB.

The two travelled together on RTC buses toward their homes in Soura and Nowhatta, talking endlessly about life and the future.

In debates, Gilani spoke in English, while Farhad was the Urdu voice. In 1967, they travelled to Delhi for an inter-college competition. Decades later, living only a few hundred meters apart in Jammu, they still spent winter afternoons over tea, talking as if time had barely moved.

Farhad never received many major awards. He never seemed to mind. He believed his greatest achievement was the love of the people.

There were moments when that love became overwhelming.

During a condolence visit to Sopore, someone recognized him while he was travelling by car. A crowd gathered so quickly that the army had to intervene to let him pass.

“That,” Farhad once said,“was my biggest award.”

The legendary broadcaster is survived by his wife, a former principal, and two daughters, one a banker and the other a professor. His family remained deeply devoted to his work and admired his creative genius.

Friends and neighbours remember community moments too.

Farooq A. Nawchoo, his neighbour in Umerhair, Buchpora, recalled sitting with him in his lawn, discussing life and worldly matters.

Author Zahid G. Muhammad remembered him as a learned friend, and a mystic in later years, recalling his early writings in Daily Aftab under the pen name Kokab Kashmiri.

Farhad believed his survival through the years of violence and later through the COVID pandemic was a divine blessing. He often spoke of gratitude, faith, and patience.