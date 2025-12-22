Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Goliath Resources Limited: Reports longtime strategic and cornerstone shareholders, inclusive of Crescat Capital, have exercised the balance of their remaining warrants. The Company has received proceeds totaling $1,730,882 in the past few weeks from warrant exercises. Goliath Resources Limited shares V are trading up $0.12 at $2.54.

Baystreet.ca

