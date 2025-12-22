Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-22 10:09:49
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust: Expects to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 after the close of markets on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $0.06 at $81.22.

