Dynasty Gold Awaits 2025 Drill Results At The South-Pelham Zone, Providing Plans For 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") awaits the 2025 drill results and an update on progress advancing its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold project, located in the highly prospective Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt of northwestern Ontario, 47 km southeast of Dryden.

Driving Exploration Success

In 2025, Dynasty Gold continues to advance the Thundercloud property and unlock its full potential. Key exploration highlights include:



In January, the Company reported a discovery of near-surface mineralization at the South-Pelham Zone, 1 km south of the Pelham resource. Assay results returned 0.8 g/t over 22.5 m, 6 m from surface (Hole TC24-06). Drilling in the Pelham Zone continues to deliver high-grade intervals of 3.03 g/t gold over 43 m within a broader mineralized zone of 94.5 m of 1.61 g/t, 45 m from surface (Hole TC24-02).

Dynasty's drill results in 2022 to 2024 have significantly increased the historical open-pit NI 43-101 resource of approximately 200,000 oz. An update of the NI 43-101 resource estimate is being considered for 2026, which is expected to show significant increases in tonnage and grade.

After extensive mapping in 2025 within the new mineralized zone discovered in 2024, a 5,000-meter core drilling program was launched in August, targeting the South-Pelham Zone to delineate mineralization within an IP anomaly. Each hole was spaced between 100 to 200 m apart to test mineralization extension 1.5 km south of the Pelham resource. Assay results are pending. A similar IP anomaly was discovered by Teck Resources Limited in 2007 in the Pelham Zone, which hosts the NI 43-101 resource estimate.

High-sulfide outcrop occurrences, up to 50% pyrite, were observed during 2025 mapping within the IP anomaly in the South-Pelham Zone. In the Pelham Zone, core assayed for high-value gold also exhibits high pyrite content. Two drill holes were designed to test this principle in the South-Pelham Zone. Visible gold was spotted by field geologists in previously unsampled 2022 core. The core was sent for metallic screening tests; results are pending.







Figure 1: Drill rig and drill pad in the 2025 program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Gold has enjoyed an unprecedented run this year. Dynasty Gold has fortified its financial position and raised over $2,000,000, ensuring resources to drive exploration forward. With a robust cash balance exceeding $3.5 million and a tight capital structure with zero debt, Dynasty Gold is fully funded to execute exploration plans for 2026 and beyond.

"2025 has been a rewarding year for Dynasty Gold," said Ivy Chong, President and CEO. "We made good progress advancing the Thundercloud property. This is only possible through a dedicated team, the cooperation of First Nations, and continuous support from our loyal shareholders, who are the inspiration for us all. Their collective efforts have paved the way for further expansion in 2026. We are excited about the future of Thundercloud and its potential to deliver significant value to all stakeholders in 2026."

Plans for 2026 ​

Looking ahead, Dynasty Gold is poised to build on its 2025 success. The Company plans to complete the 5,000-meter drill program, refine geological models for the Pelham and South-Pelham Zones, and evaluate the timing and scope for future resource updates. These initiatives will position Thundercloud for its next exploration and development stage, unlocking its full potential as a high-grade district-scale deposit.

About Dynasty Gold Corp. ​

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a dynamic Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship Thundercloud gold project in Ontario is a cornerstone of its growth strategy, supported by a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report dated September 27, 2021. Dynasty also owns the Golden Repeat gold project in Nevada, strategically located near several large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit .

