Zefiro Methane Corp. Publishes 2025 Year-End Letter To Shareholders From CEO Catherine Flax And Senior VP Of Corporate Development Luke Plants

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB US: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that its 2025 Year-End Letter to Shareholders has now been published and is available for viewing on Zefiro's website at the following link:

The letter provides a high-level overview of happenings within the Zefiro organization in 2025, including its continued growth trajectory following the turnaround resulting from the management transition which took place in the month of June 2025. The first full fiscal quarter under this administration (three-month period ended September 30, 2025) yielded USD $12.1 million in revenue with a 29.5% reduction in expenses, availing free cash flow to fund core business operations and settle outstanding debts to clean up the Company's balance sheet.

As announced in a press release last week, P&G is just steps away from beginning a project in Louisiana that is valued at more than USD $5 million, and will be carried out until approximately March of 2026. The winter months are typically a slow time of year for environmental remediation work, and by strategically ensuring P&G's crews and equipment are utilized year-round, Zefiro is able to further enhance its overall yield in the environmental services category.

Zefiro Senior VP of Corporate Development Luke Plants, who also heads P&G as its CEO, commented, "As Zefiro's focus reverts to putting a greater emphasis on core operations that have a proven ability to drive consistent revenue, I am thrilled to be taking an active role as part of the Company's management team alongside CEO Catherine Flax. Being communicative with shareholders is something we're taking seriously... and we felt that as we end off an eventful 2025 with a bright year ahead of us in 2026, it would be a great idea to share our in-depth commentary tailored to the investor perspective. Right now we are all about tangible and measurable results, even if that means the overall story has become a bit more simplified. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence, and hope that everybody enjoys a happy and safe holiday season as we prepare to ring in 2026, which we hope to make Zefiro's very best year yet!"

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an Environmental Services Company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

