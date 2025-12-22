Georgian Director To Stage Shakespeare's Tragedy In National Drama Theatre

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the third stage of the cooperation memorandum signed between Georgia's Shota Rustaveli National Theatre and the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, Georgian theatre director David Sakvarelidze has visited Baku, Azernews reports.

A meeting was held with the creative team of a new production of William Shakespeare's tragedy "King Lear", to be staged under Sakvarelidze's direction.

During the meeting, Ilham Asgarov, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre and Honoured Cultural Worker, outlined that the theatre's international relations are successfully developing in line with the Culture Ministry's roadmap. He noted that memorandums signed with several national theatres abroad are yielding tangible results:

"Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's successful policies, Azerbaijan has established productive cooperation with many countries. Cultural ties are also flourishing. Our National Drama Theatre has signed cooperation memorandums with a number of prestigious theatres worldwide. The memorandum with Georgia's Shota Rustaveli National Theatre was signed on February 22, 2025. In the first stage, the theatre's artistic director, world-renowned Georgian director Robert Sturua, and director Giorgi Tevzadze visited Baku, where Sturua conducted a masterclass. In the second stage, our play Shukriya was performed with great success on the Rustaveli stage. Now, in the third stage, we are honoured to host David Sakvarelidze, a celebrated Georgian director known internationally for his innovative productions."

Asgarov added that in 2026, Azerbaijan will celebrate the 70th jubilee of People's Artist Nureddin Mehdikhanli:

"On this occasion, David Sakvarelidze will stage a benefit performance of King Lear featuring Mehdikhanli. I am confident this production will become a major project of global significance."

Expressing his delight at being a guest of the National Drama Theatre, Sakvarelidze highlighted the strong ties between the two neighbouring nations:

"I am very pleased to be here in this beautiful country and theatre. Georgia and Azerbaijan have always been close, with deep mutual respect and affection between our peoples. The cooperation between our theatres is a source of great joy. This memorandum is a significant step toward the future. I believe King Lear will not only thrive on this stage but also find success on many stages around the world."

People's Artist Nureddin Mehdikhanli expressed gratitude for the attention to his creative work, noting that he has devoted 50 of his 70 years to the theatre:

"Turning to Shakespeare and King Lear is no coincidence-it is both a test and a challenge. I am grateful for the recognition of my work and I believe this production will be highly successful."

The premiere of King Lear, prepared in a new stage adaptation by writer-translator Kamran Naziri, is scheduled for April. That same month, the Rustaveli Theatre troupe will perform Robert Sturua's production of Prometheus on the stage of Azerbaijan's National Drama Theatre.

David Sakvarelidze is a renowned Georgian theatre and opera director, arts manager, and composer. He studied at the Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film University before continuing his education in Milan and London.

A student of legendary director Peter Brook, Sakvarelidze has worked with the English National Opera in London, the New York Theatre, and Milan's Piccolo Theatre. He has served as artistic director of the Sukhumi State Theatre and general director of the Georgian National Opera Theatre.

He is also president of the Georgian National Centre of UNESCO's International Theatre Institute. In 2011, he was awarded the Georgian Presidential Order of Honour.

The Shota Rustaveli National Theatre in Tbilisi is a cornerstone of Georgia's cultural life. Established in 1887 as the Artists' Society, the theatre quickly became a hub for creativity and performance. In 1921, it was officially named after Georgia's national poet, Shota Rustaveli.

Over the decades, the Rustaveli Theatre has staged both classical works and modern productions, hosting Georgian and international directors, actors, and playwrights. It remains a leading institution for drama and performance in the Caucasus region.

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre stands as the country's oldest and most distinguished stage.

Its origins trace back to March 10, 1873, when educator Hasan bey Zardabi and students of the Baku Real School presented Mirza Fatali Akhundov's comedy The Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate. That performance is widely recognised as the starting point of professional Azerbaijani theatre.

By the end of the 19th century, organised groups such as the First Muslim Drama Troupe (1896) and the Union of Artists (1897) helped establish a lasting theatrical tradition. The institution was granted State Theatre status in 1919, and in 1959 it was elevated to the rank of Academic Theatre, underscoring its national significance.

In recent decades, the theatre has broadened its international presence, signing cooperation agreements with leading theatres abroad. It continues to foster cultural exchange through touring productions, creative workshops, and collaborative projects, reinforcing its role as a vital ambassador of Azerbaijani performing arts.