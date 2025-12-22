Putin's Goals Regarding Ukraine Remain Unchanged Norway's Chief Of Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by Eirik Kristoffersen, Norway's Chief of Defense.

“I don't think that Putin's goals have changed since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022: it's more of Ukraine to be part of Russia, to have a Russian-friendly regime in Kyiv, and he wants to stop any sort of alignment of Ukraine with Western security parties,” Kristoffersen said.

At the same time, Russia has failed to achieve any of its aggressive objectives, which means that Ukraine is still holding off from Russian attacks, and President Zelensky is still in position, Ukraine is supportive of its president, and Finland and Sweden have joined NATO. So NATO has been enlarged compared to February 2022.”

Kristoffersen also does not believe that Putin's objectives have changed in recent times.

“Even facing the reality on the battlefield, he will continue to pursue his goals. And they will do it in different ways. So, right now, at the end of 2025, the most important thing we do is support Ukraine in the current fight. Because I don't see any signs of Russia having changed its ambitions,” the general said.

He insists that peace“has to be on Ukraine's terms, otherwise it's not a lasting peace.”

