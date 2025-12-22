Waterbury Automobile Accident Lawyer Dan Petroskey Highlights City's Most Dangerous Roads And Intersections

Waterbury, Connecticut - Attorney Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( ), a prominent Waterbury automobile accident lawyer, is drawing renewed attention to the city's most dangerous roads and intersections as crash numbers remain high on I-84, Route 8, and major city arteries. Citing recent safety studies, state transportation data, and a series of tragic collisions, Petroskey is calling for greater accountability from negligent drivers and decision-makers responsible for outdated and hazardous roadway design across Waterbury.

As a Waterbury automobile accident lawyer with decades of experience in motor vehicle injury claims, Petroskey has closely followed conditions at the I-84 and Route 8“Mixmaster” interchange, East Main Street, West Main Street, Wolcott Street, and other crash-prone locations. He notes that the Mixmaster, opened in 1968 and now carrying nearly double its intended vehicle volume, combines tight curves, left-hand entrances and exits, and inadequate shoulders in a way that creates constant risk for motorists. Despite a $223.7 million rehabilitation project completed in 2024, the interchange continues to operate with highway geometry that predates modern safety standards, leaving drivers exposed to preventable danger.

Beyond the highways, Petroskey emphasizes that the most serious injuries often arise on Waterbury's arterial city streets, where fast-moving traffic passes directly through residential and lower-income neighborhoods. Recent analyses rank East Main Street as one of Connecticut's most hazardous corridors for pedestrians, with dozens of reported crashes. West Main Street, Wolcott Street, and Thomaston Avenue show similar patterns, with high speeds, deteriorated surfaces, limited crosswalks, and inconsistent lane widths contributing to a steady stream of severe and fatal collisions. In Petroskey's view, a Waterbury automobile accident lawyer must be prepared to connect these infrastructure deficiencies to the injuries suffered by clients and to present that record clearly during negotiations and in court.

Petroskey also points to a series of tragedies at neighborhood intersections, including Cherry Street and Maple Avenue, Meriden Road and Southmayd Road, and Norris Street and La Flamme Drive. In several of these incidents, speeding, poor sight lines, and inadequate traffic-calming measures combined to produce devastating outcomes, including multiple fatalities and life-threatening injuries to pedestrians. He notes that formal road safety audits, corridor studies, and residential traffic-calming initiatives undertaken by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments collectively acknowledge that Waterbury's current roadway network too often magnifies the consequences of driver negligence.

In representing crash victims, Petroskey and his team focus on documenting both driver behavior and the underlying roadway hazards that made a collision more likely and more severe. Their case investigations commonly include review of police reports, CTDOT traffic counts and crash diagrams, prior safety audits, and photographic or video evidence from the scene. Through this approach, the firm seeks compensation for medical expenses, lost income, future care needs, and pain and suffering, while also shining a light on patterns of danger that have been documented for years. By tying individual cases to broader data, Petroskey aims to advance both justice for injured clients and long-term safety improvements for the Waterbury community.

About DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C.:

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. is a Connecticut personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injury cases, wrongful death claims, slip-and-fall incidents, and dog bite matters. From its office in Waterbury, the firm serves clients throughout New Haven County and across Connecticut, combining courtroom advocacy with attentive, client-focused service. The legal team handles claims arising from dangerous roads, negligent drivers, and unsafe property conditions, with a strong track record in serious injury litigation. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. at (203) 756-7408 or visit the firm's website.

