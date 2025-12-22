MENAFN - GetNews) Sports Nutrition Supplements Trends Report

Written at the end of 2025: the new map of sports nutrition who is being left behind and who is rising

The global sports nutrition market is evolving rapidly. If one sentence could sum up 2025 in this sector it would be this Market demand has expanded beyond the cohort of people who train intensely and now embraces all ages and everyday scenarios as a long term lifestyle choice.

Global data show strong growth. Grand View Research projects the global sports nutrition market will approach 138.48 billion US dollars by 2033 with a compound annual growth rate of about 8.6 percent. In China analysts at iiMedia Research see a market that remains small in base but fast in growth a blue ocean opportunity. CBNData describes a cultural shift Chinese consumers are no longer passively preventing disease but actively pursuing health and making health consumption part of daily life. Standing at the end of 2025 we ask three questions What changes quietly took place in 2025 Will these changes continue into 2026 and beyond And what should athletes sports nutritionists and business owners focus onMarket signal Sports nutrition becomes part of daily life

Grand View data indicate adult consumers account for about 88.9 percent of the market. From sports drinks and protein powders to energy bars and ready to drink products the primary consumers of sports nutrition are no longer only professional athletes. These products appear not only in gyms and sports venues but also in daily life commuting for energy during work business travel and late night shifts. Protein bars and sports drinks are visible everywhere. iiMedia Research finds that preferred exercise venues are outdoor spaces followed by home environments and then professional sports facilities indicating consumption scenarios are diversifying. The CBNData and JD Health report distilled five keywords for 2025 beauty equals health lightness revolution prevention first precision care and emotional awakening These reflect Chinese consumers growing interest in scientific and healthier approaches to appearance and fitness and in tracking body metrics such as blood glucose body fat and muscle mass to prevent disease Nutrition is becoming a planned strategy rather than ad hoc intake Emotional awakening in particular shows that the public now recognizes emotion stress and sleep as part of health In this context sports nutrition can link appearance weight exercise chronic disease risk and emotional stress management

iiMedia Research confirms core consumer motivations for sports nutrition are threefold improving athletic performance shaping body composition and relieving stress and emotion The last motive is the biggest change this year In China running cycling ball sports camping and hiking are driving demand for outdoor supplements and daily energy products The concept of family wide health is strengthening for example older adults in a household need vitality while adolescents need nutrition for fitness training Sports nutrition is also penetrating lower tier markets with entry level products that are easy to understand affordable and palatable Therefore in 2025 sports nutrition is shifting toward serving daily life Coaches sports nutritionists and business owners will face new questions For example how to lose a little body fat maintain healthy blood glucose and lipids and still have energy for work How to plan nutrition for a child on a school soccer team For brands should your products be available in convenience stores offices highway rest stops school teams and community health centers Can your product solve a person s whole lifestyle needsProtein gut health and emotion three trend words

Protein products remain central and will continue to hold the spotlight in 2025 and beyond But nearly every 2025 health trend report highlights three themes gut health brain health and mental state

1 Protein segmentation by population and scenario Innova placed Powerhouse Protein at the top of its 2026 trend list noting nearly 60 percent of consumers are actively increasing protein intake Protein remains one of the stickiest keywords in health demand Yet protein products need further market segmentation Each year GPNi trend summaries emphasize protein product segmentation which suggests the category is still evolving Products can be tailored for women older adults adolescents endurance athletes and GLP1 users Nutrition Hub and EIT Food identify functional nutrition personalized nutrition gut friendly and blood glucose friendly diets among 2025 s top trends so protein products can add functional benefits for example protein plus fiber to support gut health or protein plus calcium and vitamin D to support bone health

2 Gut health and fiber as long term control factors Alongside protein Innova highlights gut health and mind balance Innova reports 59 percent of consumers consider gut health very important More products now add probiotics prebiotics and dietary fiber to beverages snacks and protein bars to signal gut friendliness Whole Foods Market predicts a fiber frenzy in 2026 Kerry Health and Nutrition Institute links fiber and fermented foods not only to bowel function but also to metabolic health and emotional state This explains why fiber products may become the next star Many products now prominently display added probiotics prebiotics and fiber to attract gut health conscious consumers Given that high protein intake can cause gastrointestinal discomfort for some people gut friendly products may help mitigate those effects

3 Mental health and stress management Public conversation about emotion and mental resilience shows emotion is now a core part of health consumption Foods and beverages are increasingly treated as edible mood regulators Ingredients such as caffeine adaptogens probiotics and theanine are used to support focus relaxation or sleep Synergy s 2025 trend coverage notes brain health and emotional balance products are entering the sports nutrition category Emotion cannot be separated from diet and exercise Exercise is a natural mood therapy and diet influences emotion through nutrition and gut balance When these three elements align mental and physical health improve ACSM s 2026 global fitness trends survey ranks mental health exercise highly KHNI s April trend discussion further shows athletes dietary choices are influenced by physiological signals social environment and psychological stress To make dietary patterns sustainable they must be tasty simple and compatible with daily life This applies to the general population as well Protein gut health and emotional stability are interlinked Consider whether a daily protein plan also addresses gut health by adding fiber Whether a client s stress affects training and diet and whether stimulant products are used at appropriate times Whether you offer a lifestyle management plan not just pre workout and post workout products For brands can you provide gut health focus sleep management and emotional support products under one brand Consumers now expect a lifestyle package not a single product or service

GLP1 nutritional support and multidisciplinary management

A major topic in 2025 and beyond is GLP1 weight loss medications KHNI s 2025 GLP1 webinar warned that without dietary adjustments GLP1 users risk inadequate protein and micronutrient intake loss of lean mass and declines in function and mood Therefore GLP1 nutritional support and multidisciplinary management involving doctors nutritionists and exercise interventions will be an important long term theme Future Market Insights forecasts the GLP1 related nutritional support market to grow from about 4.1 billion US dollars in 2025 to 13 billion US dollars by 2035 For brands this is a huge market opportunity For coaches and sports nutritionists as GLP1 users and GLP1 support products increase learning how to plan exercise diet and select supplements for this group is an urgent new skill Euromonitor s 2025 GLP1 series notes GLP1 users tend to eat less eat more slowly and prefer high protein small portion low stimulus foods As professionals we must also be clear that exercise and muscle mass remain irreplaceable even with GLP1 ACSM s 2026 report emphasizes structured exercise strength training and daily activity are fundamental to metabolic health and muscle maintenance For GLP1 users and people with reduced stomach capacity coaches and nutritionists should prioritize maintaining muscle mass schedule strength training and ensure diet supports muscle preservation with adequate protein and essential nutrients GLP1 support products should consider small portions high protein high nutrient density easy digestion and mild flavors Users may be sensitive to heavy tastes and need products that support muscle retention and are simple to use

Diverse diets and retro rejuvenation

Mintel s 2026 global food and drink predictions introduce two concepts Maxxing Out Diversity In and Retro Rejuvenation Maxxing Out Diversity In means dietary diversity rather than maximizing a single metric such as high protein high fiber or zero sugar zero fat Diversity makes diets more sustainable Consumers seek comprehensive lifestyle solutions for protein gut health and emotional balance while still enjoying familiar foods Mintel calls this DEI ts Diverse Equitable Inclusive Diets

1. Diversity food ingredients are no longer single dimensional and nutritional needs are multifaceted

2. Equity suitable for different groups such as athletes budget conscious consumers and time limited consumers

3. Inclusion respect for cultural habits and dietary preferences not forcing everyone to eat the same foods

Retro Rejuvenation means updating traditional ingredients with modern nutrition and technology This fits the DEI ts idea In Chinese cuisine traditional ingredients such as bone broth chicken soup animal fats and fermented foods once controversial may be reconsidered for their nutritional elements such as protein fat and calcium Can these ingredients be integrated into modern nutrition plans Many Chinese consumers find foreign diet trends hard to sustain Coaches and nutritionists should adapt global evidence to local food culture creating plans clients will accept eat and family members will support GPNi emphasizes sustainable diets are those nutritionists accept clients enjoy and families do not oppose

From short term discipline to lifelong health

Healthy aging remains a key theme ACSM s 2026 trends report places fitness for older adults high on the list More middle aged and older people are adopting exercise not for appearance but for daily function such as climbing stairs and carrying objects to avoid limitations in later life Nutrition Hub and EIT Food s 2025 report notes European nutritionists design diets from a lifelong health perspective not just short term goals For coaches and sports nutritionists exercise and diet are lifelong tasks maintaining long term muscle health and vitality For older clients goals extend beyond body fat and protein to muscle mass strength bone density daily function and nutrients such as vitamin D calcium omega three and fiber to ensure an active healthy later life Older adults are not an afterthought but a primary audience Under the family health concept designing a product suite for the whole family may be a winning strategy

What the future practitioner looks like

Integration is the key These trends do not appear in isolation and may overlap in the same person The future practitioner will likely have these capabilities

1. Connect protein gut health emotion and weight loss medication rather than teach single point knowledge2. Translate scientific literature into practical culturally appropriate meal plans that work with local food habits and social life3. Focus on specific populations such as GLP1 users active older adults perimenopausal women and adolescents managing weight4. Provide sustainable lifestyle based product and service bundles not single target products

Looking back at 2025 these reports provide evidence Looking toward 2026 they point to direction For SINOFN our advocacy remains the same Make sports nutrition a lifelong sustainable lifestyle not a short period of strict discipline We move forward together

