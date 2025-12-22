403
Deal To Execute Mubarak Mina Project Embodies Keenness On Overhauling Infrastructure -- FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said on Monday the signing of the engineering-supply-construction contract for executing Mubarak Al-Kabeer Mina (port) embodies the state keenness on overhauling its infrastructure and boosting Kuwait's strategic status at the level of transports and logistics.
Minister Al-Yahya said in a statement to KUNA the project is a significant step in the national development, as it brings into limelight significance of the growing relations between Kuwait and China, mirrors the existing confidence and cooperation between the two countries for executing mega and strategic development projects.
The Kuwaiti-Chinese cooperation is a prime basis for boosting Kuwait vision 2035; through expertise transfer and swap and boosting the economic partnerships for serving the joint interests, Minister Al-Yahya added.
The State of Kuwait is currently witnessing "a new executive phase to implement the development visions," he said, noting that the seven agreements signed during His Highness the Amir's visit to China in September 2023 constituted the "practical grounds for this stage."
The rest of the accords with Beijing will be implemented soon, thus giving push to carrying out Kuwait vision and strategy 2035.
The port venture, he has added, is a qualitative leap in backing up the national economy and transforming Kuwait into a regional financial-trade hub. He also alluded to other major ventures that back up the infrastructure, namely expansion of the airport. (end)
