Fog, Cold, Humidity Prevail Across Kuwait -- Forecaster
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is currently affected with a wave of cold and humidity along with low visibility, said the Meteorological Department on Monday.
The visibility in some regions has ebbed to zer0 level, said Dherar Al-Ali, the acting director in a statement to KUNA.
Fog will accumulate as of tonight and prevail until tomorrow (Tuesday), amid southeasterly unsteady winds (6-28 km/h).
Some areas will be engulfed with fog, thus the horizontal visibility will drop lower than 1,000 meters and turn nil tonight until tomorrow morning, Al-Ali added.
Forecast temperature will be at 15-21 degrees at the highest and 4-14 at the lowest. (end)
