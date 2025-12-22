403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Enforces 42.7 Percent Tariffs On European Dairy Imports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- China on Monday declared new custom fees reaching 42.7 percent on dairy imports from the European Union states.
The official news agency, Xinhua, quoted a statement by the commerce ministry as saying that the European bloc has provided substantial support for the dairy industry through joint policies, thus "causing actual damage in the local sector in China."
The ministry said it had decided to enforce custom fees ranging between 21.9 percent and 42.7 percent on companies in the EU countries.
It indicated at an investigation it had launched on August 21, 2024, regarding the European dairy products, Concluding that the Chinese dairy sector suffered heavy losses due to the incoming subsidized European commodities. (and)
slq
The official news agency, Xinhua, quoted a statement by the commerce ministry as saying that the European bloc has provided substantial support for the dairy industry through joint policies, thus "causing actual damage in the local sector in China."
The ministry said it had decided to enforce custom fees ranging between 21.9 percent and 42.7 percent on companies in the EU countries.
It indicated at an investigation it had launched on August 21, 2024, regarding the European dairy products, Concluding that the Chinese dairy sector suffered heavy losses due to the incoming subsidized European commodities. (and)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment