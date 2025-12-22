Freelance Brand Consultant Naomi Arndt Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Naomi Arndt, a freelance brand consultant with a unique blend of academic rigor and lived experience, is bringing a fresh, people-centered approach to organizational development, employee engagement, and brand strategy. Drawing on a vibrant career that bridges higher education, HR, curriculum development, and research, Naomi's consulting work has become a resource for organizations looking to both inspire loyalty and create practical solutions for everyday challenges.

In 2023, Naomi took on a pivotal role as a research assistant in the PRODIG Scholar Program at Empire State University. This initiative supports master's and doctoral students from underrepresented backgrounds, preparing them for future roles as faculty members at colleges and universities nationwide. Naomi's participation in this program highlighted her commitment to inclusive leadership and her ability to thrive in demanding environments, balancing a full doctoral course load, practical research, and home life, all while mentoring and learning from accomplished educators such as Dr. Sehwan Kim.

During her tenure with the PRODIG Scholar Program, Naomi's research uncovered a simple yet often overlooked truth: employees desire authentic recognition from their employers. Payment alone is not enough to foster satisfaction or loyalty. The research found that when managers take a genuine interest in the well-being and milestones of their staff, whether academic achievements or family events, workplace morale rises, and turnover falls. Naomi's ability to gather candid feedback from employees rather than just management provided actionable insights, reinforcing the value of holistic employee engagement.

Naomi's path to consulting is rooted in resilience and a deeply held belief in treating everyone with dignity, regardless of background or circumstance. Raised in a multicultural community within a family who emphasized respect, education, and service, Naomi's journey includes overcoming personal and academic setbacks while supporting her family through crises. Her educational background includes studies at Cornell University, Tompkins Cortland Community College, and pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration designed for professionals eager to solve real-world problems.

“Every person brings a unique story and set of challenges to the workplace,” Naomi explains.“Organizations that recognize and celebrate those stories see greater loyalty and productivity. My mission is to help businesses and institutions tap into that potential by offering practical, empathetic solutions.”

Naomi's consulting practice is as dynamic as her career. A typical day can involve anything from homeschooling her son to advising organizations on personnel issues, reviewing advertising strategies, developing curriculum for workforce training, or conducting research interviews. Her remote work capabilities enable her to serve clients across the United States and internationally, relying on digital communication to provide timely, thoughtful support.

Her personal story is one of grit and purpose. Naomi has navigated life-changing challenges, including overcoming academic dismissal, caring for family members during crises, and returning to graduate school after years away, graduating with honors and delivering a commencement address with a 4.0 GPA in her final semester. She credits her achievements to faith, persistence, and the support of friends, mentors, and her community.

Naomi is especially interested in economic equity. She advocates for creating more opportunities for underserved populations, such as part-time jobs and project-based assistant roles that provide real experience and income. Her vision includes leveraging small steps, like increasing survey opportunities and flexible work arrangements, to helping close the opportunity gap for those often left out of traditional employment pipelines.

Colleagues and clients describe Naomi as a straight shooter with a warm heart. She is known for her collaborative spirit, her refusal to cut ethical corners, and her ability to connect authentically with people from all walks of life. Whether she's analyzing a company's internal communications, helping a brand find its voice, or mentoring future scholars, Naomi's focus remains on practical results and meaningful relationships.

In a landscape where many organizations are looking to offer remote work, diversity, and employee well-being as competitive advantages, Naomi Arndt's expertise stands out as relevant and timely. She offers clients a mix of candid insights, creative problem-solving, and a relentless commitment to fairness. As she continues her doctoral studies and expands her consulting practice, Naomi is proving that you can build a rewarding career and help others thrive-no matter where you start or what obstacles you face.

