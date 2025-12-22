Hungary Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Recover And Record An AAGR Of 4.7% During 2026-2029, Supported By Increased Investment In Transport, Renewable Energy, And Housing Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities in Hungary's construction industry include growth potential from 2026-2029 driven by investments in transport, renewable energy, and housing infrastructure. Key projects such as the M1 motorway expansion and a push for renewable energy targets bolster prospects despite short-term economic challenges.

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hungary Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The construction industry in Hungary is expected to contract slightly in real terms by 2% in 2025, due to a slowdown in real estate and industrial construction activity. This decline is being driven by rising political uncertainty ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections and an increasing shortage of labour.

According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), the total value added of real estate activities in the country fell marginally by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025, compared to an annual growth of 0.2% in Hungarian construction industry is also expected to be impacted by elevated budget deficits and fluctuating economic growth in the short term.

The budget deficit is placing significant pressure on the economy and the 2026 budget, with the year-to-date deficit already reaching 70% of the full-year target by September 2025. Ongoing disputes with Brussels overrule of law issues continue to cloud access to European Union (EU) funding, a critical source of infrastructure financing.

However, The analyst expects Hungary's construction industry to rebound, recording an average annual growth rate of 4.7% between 2026 and 2029. This recovery will be supported by increased investment in transport, renewable energy, and housing infrastructure projects. Construction began on the M1 main line motorway project in September 2025, which involves widening a 78km section of the M1 motorway between Budapest and Gyor.

The project is expected to be completed by August over the forecast period will also be driven by the government's goal of achieving a 20% share of renewables in the national energy mix by 2030, along with a one-gigawatt (GW) energy storage capacity target by the same year.

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Hungary, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

