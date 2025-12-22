Zsuite Tech Appoints Brian Noyle As Chief Product And Technology Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ZSuite Tech, a leading provider of digital solutions that make commercial banking easier for financial institutions and their customers, today announced the appointment of Brian Noyle as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

In this role, Noyle will lead product management, engineering, and technology strategy, with a mandate to accelerate product-led growth, deepen customer-centric innovation, and ensure the ZSuite Tech platform is built for scale, stability, and regulatory rigor.

Noyle brings nearly three decades of experience in software engineering and product leadership across highly regulated industries, where building resilient, secure, and extensible platforms is essential. His background aligns directly with ZSuite Tech's next phase of growth.

"The product engineering team at ZSuite Tech has built fantastic product market fit and a well-deserved reputation for client focus within their commercial partnerships.” said Brian Noyle, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ZSuite Tech.“ I look forward to working with this team and building on that solid foundation to become the default operating system for complex commercial banking transactions and subaccounting solutions at scale."

As CPTO, Noyle will focus on translating deep customer insight into product innovation,

ensuring enhancements are delivered with consistency, security, and scalability. His leadership will support financial institutions seeking technology partners that can evolve alongside their operational and regulatory demands.

“The addition of Brian Noyle to our team reflects our commitment to continually enhancing ZSuite's offerings for our clients,” said Jill Feiler, Chief Executive Officer at ZSuite Tech.“His ability to build for scale while remaining relentlessly focused on customer outcomes will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform and market presence.”

About ZSuite Tech

ZSuite Tech partners with banks and credit unions to deliver digital tools that make commercial banking easier for their clients and customers. Through innovative technology and deep industry expertise, ZSuite Tech enables financial institutions to strengthen relationships, improve efficiency, and scale with confidence.