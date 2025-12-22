Hijab Row Escalates: Tej Pratap Yadav Calls CM Nitish Kumar's Action Inappropriate

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) The hijab controversy in Bihar continues to intensify, with the opposition sustaining its attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanding an apology to the female doctor involved.

The controversy erupted after the Chief Minister allegedly removed the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor during a ceremony held in Patna for the distribution of appointment letters to AYUSH doctors.

Amid the growing political uproar, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and National President of the Janshakti Janata Dal, has made a significant statement on the issue, asserting that such an act should not have occurred.

Commenting on the incident, Tej Pratap Yadav said the Chief Minister should not have behaved in that manner.

“What the Chief Minister did or did not do is his matter. I don't want to say much, but the way the hijab was pulled was not right. He should not have done something like that,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha came out in support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that the incident was being unnecessarily exaggerated.

Kushwaha said that considering the Chief Minister's age, experience, and seniority, as well as the fact that the woman involved was a student, it was inappropriate to attribute any malicious intent to the incident.

“This should be seen as a fatherly approach rather than with a political or malicious lens,” Kushwaha said, urging both society and political parties to exercise restraint and sensitivity on such matters.

Reacting strongly to former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's statement regarding managing votes, Kushwaha said such remarks should be avoided in a democratic system.

He said statements of this nature not only violate political decorum but also risk eroding public trust. However, he added that the remark may have been intended to boost party workers' morale, but even then, public responsibility must remain paramount.

During his one-day visit to Katihar, Kushwaha interacted with journalists and shared his views on several contemporary political issues.

He said that following the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha has gained renewed enthusiasm and energy, prompting the party to expand its organisational presence beyond Bihar.

He emphasised the need for a responsible and alternative national political voice, stating that his party is committed to fulfilling this role with determination.