Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Provides Ukraine With EUR 28.7B In Support So Far This Year Svyrydenko

EU Provides Ukraine With EUR 28.7B In Support So Far This Year Svyrydenko


2025-12-22 09:05:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said this while commenting on the disbursement of EUR 2.3 billion under the Ukraine Facility program, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ukraine received EUR 2.3 billion from the European Union as the sixth regular tranche under the Ukraine Facility program. This is the result of the government's systematic work. To receive these funds, Ukraine implemented eight reform steps required for the sixth tranche, as well as one additional step under the fourth tranche. Overall, we have already successfully carried out more than 60 measures of the Ukraine Plan, which confirms our commitment to reforms and the European course," the statement reads.

Read also: Ukraine receives EUR 2.3B under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

According to Svyrydenko, since the start of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with EUR 70.7 billion in financial assistance. Of this amount, EUR 26.7 billion has been delivered under the Ukraine Facility, including more than EUR 10.6 billion in 2025.

Total EU financial assistance to Ukraine this year has already exceeded EUR 28.7 billion.

She stressed that these funds enable the state to support the economy and ensure social and macro-financial stability amid the war.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram

MENAFN22122025000193011044ID1110512466



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search