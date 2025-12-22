EU Provides Ukraine With EUR 28.7B In Support So Far This Year Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said this while commenting on the disbursement of EUR 2.3 billion under the Ukraine Facility program, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ukraine received EUR 2.3 billion from the European Union as the sixth regular tranche under the Ukraine Facility program. This is the result of the government's systematic work. To receive these funds, Ukraine implemented eight reform steps required for the sixth tranche, as well as one additional step under the fourth tranche. Overall, we have already successfully carried out more than 60 measures of the Ukraine Plan, which confirms our commitment to reforms and the European course," the statement reads.

According to Svyrydenko, since the start of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with EUR 70.7 billion in financial assistance. Of this amount, EUR 26.7 billion has been delivered under the Ukraine Facility, including more than EUR 10.6 billion in 2025.

Total EU financial assistance to Ukraine this year has already exceeded EUR 28.7 billion.

She stressed that these funds enable the state to support the economy and ensure social and macro-financial stability amid the war.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram