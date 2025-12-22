MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Centaurus Energy Announces Change of Auditor

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCID: CTARF) (" Centaurus " or the " Company ") announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (" Davidson ") to McGovern Hurley LLP (" McGovern Hurley ") effective immediately. McGovern Hurley has been appointed as the successor auditor to hold office until the close of Centaurus' next annual general meeting.

Davidson, Centaurus' former auditor, resigned on December 19, 2025, at the request of the Company, and the resignation was considered and approved by the Corporation's board of directors. The decision to appoint McGovern Hurley as successor auditor was also considered and approved by the Company's board of directors.

In the opinion of the Company, there have been no: (i) reservations in the auditor's reports on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the "relevant period" as that term is defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102; nor (ii) any "reportable events" as that term is defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

The change of auditor notice required under NI 51-102 and associated material will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "CTARF".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Tawil, Chief Executive Officer

email: ...

phone: (646) 479-9387

