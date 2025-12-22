Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Stride, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stride, Inc., (“Stride” or the "Company") (NYSE: LRN) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Stride investors have until January 12, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Stride investors have until January 12, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On September 14, 2025, news emerged that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students” on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for employees. On this news, Stride's stock price fell $18.60 per share, or 11.7%, to close at $139.76 per share September 15, 2025. Then, on October 28, 2025, Stride announced that“poor customer experience” had resulted in“higher withdrawal rates” and“lower conversion rates,” and had driven students away. Stride estimated that the foregoing issues had let to approximately 10,000 to 15,000 fewer enrollments and, accordingly, said that the Company's outlook was“muted” compared to prior years. On this news, Stride's stock price fell $83.48 per share, or 54.37%, to close at $70.05 per share on October 29, 2025.

