Women's Foundation Of The South Announces $120,000 Matching Challenge And Calls For End-Of-Year Support

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As 2025 draws to a close, the Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) is calling on supporters to make year-end gifts through its Camellia Campaign-now bolstered by a generous $120,000 matching challenge from an anonymous donor.

All gifts of $1,000 or more will be matched dollar-for-dollar, and WFS emphasizes that every contribution, at every level, is essential to help the foundation invest deeply in the 13 states across the South where women, girls, and gender-expansive people are leading frontline change.

The Camellia Campaign, which concludes on December 31, is WFS's annual year-end initiative honoring the resilience and leadership of Southern women. The campaign is inspired by the camellia flower-native to the South and long valued for its endurance and beauty even in harsh conditions.

This year has underscored how vital that resilience truly is. In 2025 alone, six of WFS's seven focus states enacted abortion bans, maternal mortality rates rose dramatically, and women of color continued to face steep barriers to economic opportunity and political representation. These challenges ripple through families, communities, and the long-term health of the region.

Even in the face of these obstacles, WFS and its grantee partners delivered real, measurable impact. Nearly 113 women-led organizations received critical funding from WFS this year, enabling expanded maternal health programs, new women-led nonprofits and cooperatives, and strengthened grassroots advocacy networks. Together, these efforts touched the lives of thousands of women and girls across the South in 2025.

“Year-end gifts are critical,” said Carmen James Randolph, CEO of WFS.“This extraordinary $120,000 match shows immense confidence in the leadership of Southern women. Gifts of $1,000 or more will go twice as far, but truly-every single gift matters. Every dollar fuels leaders on the frontlines of justice, care, and opportunity. The South has always been a place of resilience, but resilience cannot thrive without resources.”

With just days left in 2025, WFS urges donors and supporters to make their year-end contributions before midnight on December 31.

Looking ahead, 2026 marks the fifth anniversary of WFS, a milestone year that will include the release of a new Strategic Plan and refreshed Theory of Change. Donors who give now help position WFS to enter its fifth year with strength, momentum, and the resources required to build lasting transformation across the South.

To make a year-end gift and support the Camellia Campaign, visit:

About Women's Foundation of the South

The Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grantmakers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, WFS advances systemic change in gender and racial justice and amplifies the voices and impact of nonprofits led by WGOC across the region.