New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports 250% Token Growth As Phase 6 Nears 100% With Over $19M Raised

Without focusing on numbers at first glance, the key signal is momentum. Mutuum Finance is no longer at the idea stage. It is advancing through its roadmap while token availability tightens. For many tracking the new crypto space, this combination often marks a transition point rather than a starting one.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance, known by its token MUTM, is an Ethereum based DeFi altcoin project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to support structured lending markets with defined rules around collateral, borrowing limits, and liquidations.

The platform uses a dual market approach. One side focuses on pooled liquidity, where users deposit assets and earn yield. The other side supports more direct lending structures, where borrowing terms can vary based on duration and collateral type. This setup is intended to balance flexibility with predictable risk controls.

At the protocol level, Mutuum Finance introduces mtTokens. These tokens represent a user's share of supplied liquidity and grow in value as borrowers repay interest. This links protocol usage directly to participant returns, rather than relying on external incentives.

As development progresses, the project has attracted significant participation. Mutuum Finance has now raised over $19M and expanded its holder base to more than 18,600 participants. These figures place it among the more active new crypto projects currently moving through late distribution stages.

Phase 6 Progress

MUTM pricing reflects its structured phase system. The presale began in early 2025 with an initial token price of $0.01. Since then, the price has increased gradually as each phase filled. At the current stage, MUTM is priced at $0.035.

This progression represents a 250% increase from the first phase to the current one. Rather than a single jump, the growth has occurred step by step, tied directly to allocation milestones.

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6 of its token distribution. This phase is nearing full allocation, with over 99% completed. Each phase has a fixed supply, which means remaining availability tightens as the phase progresses.

Alongside pricing, the project runs a 24 hour leaderboard that highlights daily participation. This feature provides transparency into activity levels and has become a reference point for tracking demand during later stages.





Distribution Structure

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens. Of this total, 45.5% has been allocated for early distribution phases. This equals approximately 1.82 billion tokens reserved for the presale process.

As Phase 6 approaches completion, a large portion of this allocation has already been distributed. The remaining supply for early participants continues to shrink, which shifts the balance between availability and demand.

Mutuum Finance has also expanded payment options. Participants can acquire MUTM using card payments, lowering entry barriers for those outside the crypto native space. This has contributed to a broader holder base rather than concentration among a small group.

From a structural view, the combination of capped supply, phased pricing, and wide distribution is designed to reduce sudden supply shocks once the protocol moves closer to live usage.

V1 Development and Roadmap Phase 2

Beyond token distribution, Mutuum Finance continues to advance its technical roadmap. The project is currently progressing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing core protocol features.

The upcoming V1 launch is planned for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. V1 is expected to include the main lending and borrowing mechanics, mtToken issuance, debt tracking, and liquidation logic. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets.

Security remains a central focus. Mutuum Finance is undergoing an external audit with Halborn Security, alongside a CertiK token scan that resulted in a 90/100 score. A $50k bug bounty program is also active, encouraging independent review of the codebase.

Why This Stage Matters

Phase 6 nearing completion, Roadmap Phase 2 progress, and an approaching V1 testnet place Mutuum Finance in a narrow window. At this point, the project is no longer speculative in concept, yet not fully live in production.

This timing is often when sentiment begins to change. Supply becomes limited, development risk declines, and the narrative moves from what is being built to how it will function.

With MUTM already reflecting a 250% increase from its starting price, the remaining stages are drawing closer scrutiny. For those tracking new crypto projects with defined utility, Mutuum Finance now sits in a late build, late distribution position.

As the protocol moves toward V1 and completes its current phase, the next period will center on testing, validation, and preparing for live usage. In the DeFi crypto sector, this transition is often where projects shift from being followed quietly to being discussed more broadly.

