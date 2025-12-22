Acres Supports Park Street Homes' National Expansion Of Urban, Attainable Housing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fayetteville, Ark., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, a leading land intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Park Street Homes, a mission-driven residential developer focused on attainable and affordable housing in urban-core markets across the United States.

Through the partnership, Park Street Homes will use Acres to support land acquisition, entitlement research, and infrastructure analysis as it expands in supply-constrained cities. Acres' platform provides parcel-level ownership, zoning, infrastructure, and risk data in a single view, helping development teams evaluate and select sites more efficiently and with greater confidence.

As part of its next phase of growth, Park Street Homes is executing a disciplined national expansion strategy focused on high-growth, supply-constrained urban markets. The strategy prioritizes scalable land sourcing, repeatable execution, and partnerships that support consistent development decisions across markets.

“In today's urban environment, land decisions are no longer static. They are shaped by rapidly changing regulations, infrastructure constraints, and market conditions that vary block by block,” said Kevan Shelton, CEO of Park Street Homes.“Having access to deeper, more transparent land information is critical to navigating that complexity responsibly. Our partnership with gives us the clarity and confidence to identify the right sites, adapt to evolving policy, and deliver affordable housing where it is needed most.”

The partnership reflects a shared focus on improving transparency at the earliest stages of housing development, where land costs, site constraints, and entitlement risk can significantly affect project viability and affordability outcomes.

“Land is one of the most overlooked drivers of housing affordability,” said Carter Malloy, founder and CEO of“Park Street Homes is operating in markets where the margin for error is thin, and the need for clarity is high. By bringing reliable land, infrastructure, and regulatory data into one place, we help teams move faster, reduce risk, and make better decisions before capital is committed.”

Park Street Homes operates in multiple U.S. markets, with a focus on high-growth, supply-constrained cities where affordability gaps are most acute. In addition to its development work, the company engages with municipalities and policy leaders to support zoning reform, streamlined permitting, and public-private partnerships that enable housing delivery at scale.

About Acres

is an AI-powered land data and mapping platform built to make America's largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit to learn more.

About Park Street Homes

Park Street Homes is a mission-driven residential developer and homebuilder focused on renewing, building, and elevating the urban core of America through attainable and affordable housing. Guided by its mission-Renew. Build. Elevate.-Park Street Homes exists to address the nation's growing housing affordability crisis by delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes in historically underserved urban and infill markets. Visit to learn more.





