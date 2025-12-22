Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil's Mercosur Snub On Venezuela Signals A Rising Security Crisis


2025-12-22 08:12:46
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points

  • At Mercosur's December 20 summit in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil and Uruguay refused to sign an Argentina-led statement on Venezuela.
  • Brazil fears the text could be read abroad as political cover for U.S. military escalation, even though it calls for“peaceful” change.
  • The rift points to a harder regional moment: loud support for pressure versus an older instinct to block outside force.

Mercosur came to Foz do Iguaçu for trade talk. It left with a public fracture. Argentina's Javier Milei promoted a communiqué urging a return to democratic order in Venezuela and the release of political prisoners.

Paraguay's Santiago Peña and Panama's José Raúl Mulino signed. The text reaffirmed the 1998 Ushuaia Protocol. Venezuela joined Mercosur in 2012 and was suspended in 2017.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not sign. Nor did Uruguay's Yamandú Orsi. Brasília's reasoning is tactical: a Mercosur -branded condemnation, issued while the United States tightens operations in the Caribbean, could be interpreted in Washington as regional endorsement for tougher action.


Venezuela Under Pressure
President Donald Trump does not recognize Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader. U.S. forces have struck small vessels and seized oil shipments, saying they are disrupting narcotrafficking routes.

Maduro says the real objective is to remove him and reclaim control of Venezuela's oil wealth. Oil is the backbone of the economy, so interdictions can squeeze the state quickly.

Lula has not formally recognized Maduro's July 2024 election victory, but he has kept his language restrained. In his summit speech, he warned that intervention would be a humanitarian catastrophe and a dangerous precedent.

He said the limits of international law are being tested and recalled South America's sensitivity to extra-regional military power.

Former ambassador Roberto Abdenur doubts a full invasion, given Venezuela 's size and the difficulty of taking Caracas. He expects limited incursions, possibly aimed at capturing Maduro.

Reports of a U.S. carrier strike group led by the Gerald R. Ford and jets flying about 100 kilometers from Caracas make that risk feel real. Milei praised the pressure and called Maduro a“narcoterrorist.” Brazil is trying to keep applause from turning into a spark.

The Rio Times

